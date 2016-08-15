Son Of "El Chapo" Among Group Kidnapped In Mexican Resort Town

Authorities said the drug kingpin's son, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, was among the group abducted in the resort city of Puerto Vallarta.

La Leche, the restaurant unknown assailants kidnapped a group of people in the tourist resort of Puerto Vallarta.

Authorities said the son of drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán was among a group of people abducted Monday by armed men from a restaurant in Mexico’s beach resort city of Puerto Vallarta.

Eduardo Almaguer, attorney general for the Mexican state of Jalisco, said at a press conference Tuesday that Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, 29, was among the kidnapped. "El Chapo's" other son, Iván Guzmán Salazar, was not abducted as was previously suspected.

Almaguer said a group of seven armed men in two SUVs arrived at the restaurant La Leche at about 1 a.m. and abducted the group.



Juan Daniel Calva Tapia, 53, Josías Nahuali Rábago Borbolla, 35, and Víctor Galván Ureña, 46, were also among the people authorities confirmed were abducted.

