Controversial YouTuber Kevin Samuels, Who Popularized The Term “High-Value Man,” Has Died

Controversial YouTube creator and self-styled relationship guru Kevin Samuels has died at age 56.

Among his fans, Samuels was hailed for his straight-talking unfiltered approach to relationship and lifestyle content which drew a following of 1.42 million subscribers on YouTube and an additional 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

But elsewhere, critics saw Samuels as someone who had risen to infamy for spouting misogynoir, anti-fat rhetoric, and bullying content, contributing to a toxic online culture. He popularized the term “high-value man” which has become hallmark language for a niche brand of male-led podcasts peddling hatred against women.

The image consultant was confirmed dead by his mother Beverly Samuels-Burch who told NBC News that she first learned of her son’s passing after rumors appeared on social media Thursday night.

"That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn't even know. I hadn't even been notified," she told the news outlet. "All I'm doing is requesting that people pray for us."