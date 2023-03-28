The Teary-Eyed Cheerleader Who Went Viral For Crying At A Game Had Very Valid Reasons To Be Emotional

"Cheer has been such a large part of my life,” she said. “Sadly, once you get out of the university age, there are not a lot of options.”

The end of her cheerleading career has her facing "a little bit of an identity crisis."

"One of the coolest things and one of the saddest things about having to be done with cheerleading is realizing that my life would seriously be completely different without it," she added.

Ashlyn said she was particularly grateful for the community and the prospects available due to being on the team.

"The opportunities that it gave me and the people that it led me to do are more important than just cheering at games — even though I do love that stuff,” she said.