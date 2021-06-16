The Woman Who Went Viral After Putting Gorilla Glue In Her Hair Is Launching A Haircare Brand

“As y’all already know, about four months ago I ran out of hairspray and ended up using Gorilla Glue spray. Bad, bad idea.”

@im_d_ollady / TikTok

Tessica Brown, the woman who went viral after applying Gorilla Glue adhesive spray to her hair, has announced a new venture: a haircare line. She will take inspiration from her hair woes, which made her famous in February.

In her announcement on Instagram, Brown revisited her viral moment before launching her pitch for an $18 growth-stimulating hair oil. She shared that she had been working on the line for months. “As y’all already know, about four months ago I ran out of hairspray and ended up using Gorilla Glue spray. Bad, bad idea,” said Brown. “As a result of that, I ended up losing my hair and having scalp damage. But since then I have been working with professionals to create and formulate a hair growth oil.”

The oil, whose listed ingredients include black cumin seed oil and biotin, promises to increase “blood flow to follicles promoting growth” and reduce “excessive shedding,” according to the website. “I needed this oil to, one, heal my scalp. I needed to grow my hair back, I needed to stimulate my hair follicles, and on top of that I needed everything to be all natural, and in this oil, it has just that,” said Brown. The new brand, Forever Hair, also includes a $14 setting spritz for a “firm, flake free hold with lasting shine.” The website also teases an edge control, which is still to come but not currently available. The mother of five amassed a huge following on social media after capturing the internet with her hair ordeal. Her original TikTok was viewed more than 50 million times. The entire saga came to an end with a four-hour procedure performed by Ghanaian American plastic surgeon Michael Obeng.

Obeng successfully removed the adhesive from what remained of Brown’s hair without charging her for the procedure, which he performed in Los Angeles. Shortly after, she launched a line of merchandise, including T-shirts and sweatshirts, with the slogan “Bonded for life,” capitalizing on the viral moment. In the Instagram post announcing her latest venture, the 40-year-old showed off her hair growth, which she credited to using the oil for two months. “Look at the results, look at my hair. My scalp feels amazing, my hair is already growing back. I’m telling you, this oil has been a lifesaver,” said Brown.