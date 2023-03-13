Yes, Tems' Dress Might Have Obstructed Somebody's View At The Oscars But She Looked Great And That's What Matters

"Who exactly did Tems block? She IS the view."

Ade Onibada
BuzzFeed News Reporter

It was Hollywood’s biggest night, as all the stars came out for the 95th Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The glitzy ceremony featured veteran talent and upcoming stars for a more subdued show than last year’s smackdown featuring Will Smith and Chris Rock.

One rising star in attendance was Nigerian singer Tems, who made her Oscar debut as a nominee for her writing credit on Lift Me Up from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The single, performed by Rihanna, was nominated for Best Original Song.

The 27-year-old was styled by Dunsin Wright and wore a white structured gown from Lever Couture, a Ukrainian designer. The floor-length gown was definitely hard to miss, particularly for its structured top half.

Once the stunning look moved from the red carpet to the actual ceremony hall, people online had plenty to say about the gown.

The outfit choice was branded “rude” by some.

Why? So rude. #Oscars

Imagine waiting your whole life to be at the Oscars and you end up sitting behind a stratus cloud.

And okay, it may have presented a challenge for those seated nearby.

I’m cryinnnnnnn tems got that lady fighting for her life

The brother in question is one of Tems' managers, Wale Davies, of the Nigerian rap duo Show Dem Camp. I'm sure he will be fine.

Hate to be the brother next to Tems in the Oscar audience. Fighting for his life.

POV you’re sitting behind Tems watching the Oscars

what people sitting behind tems are seeing 😭 #Oscars #Oscars2023

But of course, fans of the singer also weighed in and came to her defense.

Someone wore a duvet to an event few days ago but Tems’ dress is where you all draw the line. Nonsense 😂

Who exactly did Tems block? She IS the view.

I hope Tems wears an even bigger dress to the next event she’s invited to.

And some reminded people of the fact that Tems is Nigerian, and if there's one thing we love, it is larger-than-life headgear, a gele for those that know.

Thank you @temsbaby for honouring Nigerian gele fashion with your dress in a new and fresh way.

If you couldn't tell, I personally loved the dress.

I loved Tem's dress, sorry to that man's neck, and anyone sat behind her. It is what it is. Clearly, some of you have never had to sit behind an auntie's large church hat or gele. You will manage.

Tems may not have won the Oscar, but she definitely stole the show. A win is a win.

Tems is the topic. I don’t care if it’s in a positive or negative light. She’s the topic and that’s all that matters. Sorry to everyone else.

She showed up to the Oscars dressed like a star. Assignment understood.

