A Huge Storm Hit The UK And In True British Fashion We’re All Glued To A Livestream Watching Airplanes Land

Dyer tried to answer every question and comment coming up in the chat for his YouTube stream in between the planes landing and had to battle for sound with the storm.

At one point Dyer paused and shouted, “How are you doing out there, are you good? What a day.”



A viewer asked if a “touch and go” landing had taken place and Dyer said no and that it would be a very rare occurrence. A “touch and go” maneuver is done when an aircraft realizes it would struggle to land after touching the runway and returns to land properly later. This happened just two weeks ago and was also captured by Dyer.

Storm Eunice was predicted to bring “damaging and disruptive winds,” with a record-breaking 122 mph wind gust reported on the Isle of Wight. True to the warnings, people online have been sharing just how bad the conditions are around them.