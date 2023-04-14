Here's What Experts Think About Reformation's Strategy Of Getting Creators To Re-Create Their Viral Clips While Wearing The Brand's Clothing

In the age of infinite scrolling on social media, it isn't unusual to feel like you're experiencing digital déjà vu: the same trending topics, rehashed viral debates, or parodied scenarios.

And if you’re scrolling fashion brand Reformation's Instagram account, feeling that you've seen this content before, chances are that you probably have. The brand, which prides itself on sustainability, appears to take that ethos seriously all the way down to its marketing strategy of recycling viral content.

The lightbulb moment for social media consultant Rachel Karten was when she spotted a skit about dating apps on Reformation’s Instagram.

"I noticed that they started posting videos that felt funny and shareable, but a little bit more random for a clothing brand," Karten told BuzzFeed News.

Karten discovered that the brand had been getting creators to re-create their viral content, but on the remake, they were wearing, you guessed it, Reformation.