Activists Are Calling Out Fast Fashion Brand PrettyLittleThing For Its Cyber Monday 100% Off Promotion

“I'm not here to shame any individuals on how they shop because I think the onus is on brands,” said one sustainable fashion campaigner.

PrettyLittleThing Discounts of up to 100% are being offered by the fast fashion retailer.

Cyber Monday sales may get customers filling their carts, but popular online retailer PrettyLittleThing has been criticized for its promotional stunt of a 100% discount. Yes, the fast fashion merchant, a fixture among influencers thanks to its trendy pieces and celebrity collaborations, has been giving away free clothes to a select few quick enough to grab them.



This #BlackFriday, @OfficialPLT are literally giving away their clothes for free. What does this tell us about how they treat their garment makers? Fast Fashion is costing the Earth. Twitter: @venetialamanna

The Black Friday promotion of items listed for $0 was branded “sickening” and “unethical” by critics concerned with the lack of sustainability in fast fashion. “Every single week we're uncovering new clothing waste sites,” Venetia La Manna, a fair fashion campaigner and podcaster, told BuzzFeed News, calling the marketing gimmick “totally unsustainable.” The environmental impact of fast fashion brands has turned nations, such as Ghana in West Africa, into dump sites for textile waste.

What this fails to mention is that by selling clothes for 99% off @OfficialPLT is encouraging mass consumption & mass waste which usually ends up rotting in landfills in the global south. To market this as widening accessibility without impact on supply chain is so disingenuous. https://t.co/ssZiZiz8Yr Twitter: @francesleach_

Not @OfficialPLT trying to play the accessibility card. Clothing with 100% off is not affordable for the planet, the people who make those clothes and the people in the global south who have to deal with the mountains of clothing ending up in landfill. https://t.co/TtR67CICZS Twitter: @EmilyyBecca

La Manna was among the critics who questioned the brand’s actions on Twitter, resulting in her being blocked by PrettyLittleThing owner Umar Kamani.

“You can't be working for a fashion brand in 2021 and not know the impacts of the harm that brand is causing and unfortunately, every fast fashion CEO seems to get away with it by just feigning ignorance,” said the 32-year-old activist. An estimated 15 million used garments make their way from the UK, Europe, North America, and Australia to end up in Ghana’s capital of Accra every week for the city’s enormous clothing market. However, 40% of it is of such poor quality that it ends up in a landfill, according to a report by ABC.

Javier Carbajal / Javier Carbajal/SIPA Agbogbloshie, one of the biggest landfills in the world, in Accra, Ghana.

Last year, PrettyLittleThing’s Black Friday campaign grabbed headlines when it gave shoppers the chance to grab 25-pence (33 cents in USD) stilettos and 8-pence (10 cents) bodycon dresses. For 2021, the company has gone a step further by eliminating, in some instances, the price tag. “If you're willing to give away your clothes for free, what happens next?” asked La Manna. “And what I would say that says more than anything is how little they value their product.” And, the activist warned, the economic byproduct of such marketing ploys would have negative ramifications for workers.

🙃 Claiming to be charitable and caring whilst polluting the planet, fuelling the climate crisis, and exploiting garment workers is particularly sickening even for them. https://t.co/0VLpNJtulg Twitter: @DanielleShaw92