“Love Island” UK Lacked Accountability And Fans Online Were Left To Do The Work

Season 8 of Love Island, the British reality dating show best known for its ability to unite the nation for traditional appointment television in an era of on-demand content, has finally ended (at least in the UK; the season finale will stream in the US on Hulu on Aug. 16) — and once again, I’m disappointed but not surprised.

(Warning, several spoilers ahead, so if you’re late to the party, maybe skip to the middle.)

For eight weeks the series gave us its most diverse lineup of contestants yet. That included Tasha Ghouri, the show’s first deaf contestant, and the first Black couple to finish in the top three, Dami Hope and Indiyah Pollock.

But despite the 60 hours of content, as ever the real entertainment was happening online as fans did the heavy lifting to not only make the show and its contestants more interesting, but to do the work of unpacking some of the season's most problematic moments — which the actual show and its host failed to do.

Over 5,000 complaints were filed to Britain’s communications regulatory body Ofcom. Fans were left outraged by various examples of male contestants bullying, slut-shaming, using controlling behavior, and emotionally manipulating the women on the show.