Luxury fragrance and candle brand Jo Malone London has issued an apology to Star Wars actor John Boyega following the revelation that the company had intentionally cut the actor out of an ad shown in China.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Boyega was replaced in a repackaged version of the ad for the British brand with popular Chinese actor Liu Haoran. The company expressed regret over the decision, calling the move a “misstep" in a lengthy statement to the Hollywood Reporter. "We deeply apologize for what, on our end, was a mistake in the local execution of the John Boyega campaign," said representatives for the brand. “John is a tremendous artist with great personal vision and direction. The concept for the film was based on John’s personal experiences and should not have been replicated.”

We are thrilled to announce that our Jo Malone London Gent film featuring @JohnBoyega is the proud winner of The Fragrance Foundation Virtual Awards 2020 for Best Media Campaign. #ScentofAGent #TheFragranceFoundationAwards

The original ad was conceived by Boyega himself and drew on his personal story for inspiration. It included shots of a diverse cast, including his family members, and cutaways showing his hometown of Peckham in south London. The “London Gent” campaign was selected as the “Best Media Campaign" at the Fragrance Foundation Awards this year. The 28-year-old was named as the brand’s first male global ambassador in 2019 and gave additional context on the creative vision behind the campaign in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily. He said: “There’s a mixture of things you see me do in that film. You see me in a professional environment on a film set, then with family, and it’s about breaking free of the concept of ‘going back or returning to your roots,’ but more about the roots existing with this new side of my life.”

In the repackaged version, Chinese actor Liu can be seen hanging out with friends and riding a horse identical to the one Boyega rides in his version of the commercial. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Boyega was unaware that his concept had been lifted and repackaged for a Chinese audience and only found it through social media. The company spokesperson told the Hollywood Reporter that it "immediately" moved to remove the edited ad but acknowledged harm was still done. “We respect John, and support our partners and fans globally. We are taking this misstep very seriously and we are working together as a brand to do better moving forward," the statement said. This isn’t the first instance Boyega has been erased or minimized in the Chinese market. In 2015, promotional material for Star Wars: The Force Awakens featured images of the actor that were dramatically reduced in size despite being part of the main cast. Online, people have criticized Jo Malone London and accused the brand of pandering to anti-Black sentiments despite expressing public support for the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd.

This is not comfortable to admit, but they replaced John Boyega to appeal to the anti Black Chinese market of consumers & it's sad. Keeping John Boyega in the advert (which he conceived & created) could help break the chain of anti Blackness. Just saying. https://t.co/pgqsSb4pnM

Put some respect on @JohnBoyega’s name!!! Jo Malone needs to take several seats for furthering anti-Blackness. Get it together.

Jo Malone clearly did not feel that a black man advertising their product would work in the Chinese market. That's blatant racism. #johnboyega #jomalone

One user highlighted the similarities by placing the two ads side by side and accused the brand of ripping off Boyega's creativity.



Crazy racism from Jo Malone. Not only did they replace @JohnBoyega, they ripped off his creative ideas and reshot his original film virtually shot-for-shot for the Chinese market. Edit: Original left - Racist right.

This is a beautifully shot, elegantly conceived, heart-warmingly personal advert - written, directed, produced & starring @JohnBoyega. It's disgraceful Jo Malone abused his work by re-shooting it w/out Black ppl & w/out his approval for Chinese market. https://t.co/13Ufp5h3Ku

Some people questioned the decision-making.



Whatever the thought process in Jo Malone deciding to edit John Boyega (who wrote directed and starred) out of his commercial short for use in China, it’s pretty clear there are no Black or minority voices in positions powerful enough to have an influence. I mean come the f*ck on