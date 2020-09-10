This Teen Got Trolled For Her Viral Video Asking Questions About Math, But A Mathematician Was Kind Enough To Respond

When high school student Gracie Cunningham created her now-viral TikTok where she questioned the existence of math, she never anticipated it would invoke such a strong reaction and create major debate online.

“I feel like half the people are with me and half are against [me] so it’s confusing trying to figure out which to focus on," she told BuzzFeed News.

In the original TikTok, Cunningham mused over the discovery of math as she did her everyday makeup routine while getting ready for work.

“I know it’s real because we all learned it in school or whatever. But who came up with this concept?” she asked.



The teenager questioned what events would have led to or called for the use of mathematical concepts like algebra.

“I get, like, addition. Like hey, if you take two apples and add three, it's five. But how would you come up with the concept of, like, algebra? What would you need it for?” said Cunningham.

Days after posting it on her TikTok, the video was shared on Twitter by another user with the caption: “this is the dumbest video ive ever seen.”

It was viewed more than 25 million times, and the 16-year-old told BuzzFeed News the onslaught of comments left her feeling anxious.

“Honestly it’s just an awful reminder that the internet hates teenage girls for anything they do," she said.