Frigid Temperatures, Hours In Line, Surprise Expenses: Here’s A Look At The Preholiday COVID Testing Mayhem

“I told her I couldn't afford it and left,” said one person who was exposed to COVID but couldn’t pay $200 to see if they were positive.

Matt Rourke / AP People wait in a line extending around the block to receive free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits in Philadelphia on Dec. 20.

As the Omicron variant blasts across the US, people are sharing horror stories of COVID testing access — from multi-hour wait times to frustrating surprise expenses to pharmacies sold out of rapid rests and desperate uncertainty ahead of holiday season travel. MiriYam Judd tried to get tested for COVID at an urgent care center on Friday in Hamden, Connecticut, three days after she’d been exposed to someone who had later tested positive. After waiting about 35 minutes in line next to “visibly sick” people, the 22-year-old was told her insurance wouldn’t cover her visit and she couldn't qualify for a PCR test because she didn’t have COVID symptoms. A rapid test would cost her $195. As a recent university graduate, the cost was too much for Judd. “I was really confused and shocked,” Judd told BuzzFeed News. “She asked if I wanted to proceed, and I told her I couldn't afford it and left. It pissed me off more than anything, because I don't understand how this is ever supposed to end if people don't have access to tests? We're told to be safe, to do what we can to mitigate the spread, but also expected to pay almost $200 for a test if we aren't yet symptomatic?” Judd ended up going back the next day and telling the staff she had COVID symptoms — even though she didn’t — just to get a test as soon as possible. Her test was negative.

Jae C. Hong / AP Travelers wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at Los Angeles International Airport on Dec. 20, 2021.

Seth Wenig / AP People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, on Dec. 20, 2021.