A Black Lives Matter Protester Was Shot At A Demonstration In Albuquerque

A protester in Albuquerque, New Mexico is in “critical but stable condition” after he was shot on Monday evening, police announced.

The unidentified demonstrator was part of a group calling for the removal of a statue of a 16th century ruler linked to the massacre of hundreds of Native Americans. In the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, demonstrators around the world have been tearing down statues of figures linked to slavery and racism.

Footage online shows several clashes between protesters and members of the New Mexico Civil Guard, a self-proclaimed militia who were trying to protect the statue of the ruler, Juan de Oñate. The demonstration was disrupted by gunshots.

Albuquerque police detained members of the militia for questioning, as well as one other man who was on the scene and appeared to be involved in a confrontation with several protesters but was dressed differently than the militia members.

“We are receiving reports about vigilante groups possibly instigating this violence,” the police announced. “If this is true will be holding them accountable to the fullest extent of the law, including federal hate group designation and prosecution.”

The New Mexico Civil Guard have made their presence felt at local demonstrations, including a Black Lives Matter protest which took place at the University of New Mexico.

Members arrived dressed in body armor and armed with assault style weapons.

The same right-wing group has previously patrolled borders to detain migrant families at gunpoint before turning them in to Border Patrol agents.