These Are Some Of The Creators Who Brought Me Joy In 2022

Need I say more? Just look at him — even Lil Nas X agrees. From TikTok to red carpets, and even the occasional cameo at BuzzFeed, Victor’s flourishing career as a content creator and influencer is both wholesome and exciting to watch. His comedic timing has struck viral gold on multiple occasions, and 2022 cemented Victor’s fashion era: His personal style made him a favorite to watch on the red carpet. It’s no surprise that brands like Jack Wills and Kurt Geiger have tapped him to appear in major campaigns.

I’m on a personal mission to see the sale of podcast microphones decline in 2023, but ISWIS is an exception — give them all the mics and turn up the volume. Hosts FK Abudu and Jola Ayeye are the perfect pair to dive into current affairs through the lens of the African millennial.

The podcast was one of the 13 recipients of Spotify’s inaugural Africa Podcast Grant created to highlight voices from the continent. Highly recommended listening to Season 4, Episode 37, “Fuji House of Commotion.” The ladies are joined by a guest who gives their personal account of growing up in a polygamous household. It's as dramatic as you would expect.

Khadija Mbowe