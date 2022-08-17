Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer turned content creator, is receiving a makeover online from people who are trolling him for his misogynist views by showing him yassified.

The yassify meme, which originates from queer culture, first gained popularity in November last year with photos of several prominent figures being heavily edited until they are transformed into ultraglam and sultry bad bitches.

Thirty-five-year-old self-described “success coach” Tate is now the latest target in response to his growing visibility in recent weeks, amplified by appearances on podcasts, media coverage, and viral moments on social media.

Morgan, a full-time Twitch streamer from Michigan who asked to only be identified by her first name, told BuzzFeed News that she found herself unable to “escape” Tate’s content on the platform after watching several larger creators' attempts to debate him including Adin Ross, xQc, and Hasan Piker, also known as HasanAbi.

“I realized he was just an asshole,” she said. “I was like, there's no way he's a real person.”