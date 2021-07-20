Jeff Bezos Made It To Space But People Can’t Help But Notice The Dick-Shaped Rocket He Rode In On

Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, has finally conquered a new personal frontier by traveling to space with his Blue Origin crew, just days after fellow billionaire Richard Branson did it. No machismo about this at all.

The Amazon founder journeyed into space along with three companions on the New Shepard flight as the first group of passengers to take a ride in the vessel.

But what really captured everyone’s attention was the interesting shape of the rocket. It has inspired a lot of jokes and drawn comparisons to the 1999 Austin Powers movie, The Spy Who Shagged Me — and all the jokes are pretty NSFW.

Thankfully this is my job, so I’m covered. Here are some of the reactions.