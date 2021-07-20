 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Jeff Bezos Made It To Space But People Can’t Help But Notice The Dick-Shaped Rocket He Rode In On

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Jeff Bezos Made It To Space But People Can’t Help But Notice The Dick-Shaped Rocket He Rode In On

"Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos really played 'just the tip' with outer space."

By Ade Onibada

Picture of Ade Onibada Ade Onibada BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 20, 2021, at 10:33 a.m. ET

Jeff Bezos, the world's richest man, has finally conquered a new personal frontier by traveling to space with his Blue Origin crew, just days after fellow billionaire Richard Branson did it. No machismo about this at all.

The Amazon founder journeyed into space along with three companions on the New Shepard flight as the first group of passengers to take a ride in the vessel.

But what really captured everyone’s attention was the interesting shape of the rocket. It has inspired a lot of jokes and drawn comparisons to the 1999 Austin Powers movie, The Spy Who Shagged Me — and all the jokes are pretty NSFW.

Thankfully this is my job, so I’m covered. Here are some of the reactions.

Mr Free Speech - Centrefusenik @Centrefuter

Is it just me or does Jeff Bezos's ship look like a massive dildo... #Bezos #JeffBezos

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Centrefuter
Jesse McLaren @McJesse

The entire internet watching Jeff Bezos fly into space.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @McJesse

Life imitating art?

Karl’s farm hand @MotherofPups

Life is Austin Powers now.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @MotherofPups
Jhanik @SirKinahjb

I’m not the only person thinking of Austin Powers right now …..#JeffBezos #BlueOrigin

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @SirKinahjb
Jess Goodwin @thejessgoodwin

Wait did everyone else know Jeff Bezos' rocket ship looks like a giant penis

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @thejessgoodwin

Again, is Jeff trying to tell us something?

Natalie @phat_natsAFC

Why is Jeff Bezos going into space in a giant dildo?

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @phat_natsAFC
amber ruffin @ambermruffin

Space bout to get fucked

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @ambermruffin
litquidity @litcapital

Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos really played “just the tip” with outer space

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @litcapital

Bezos and company were back on Earth 10 minutes and 19 seconds later. Will Amazon Prime ever match that energy?

Ken Krantz @KenKrantzComic

Jeff Bezos can get to space and back in 15 minutes but Amazon Prime can't get my guaranteed 2 day deliveries to me in less than a week??

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @KenKrantzComic
bettemidler @BetteMidler

#JeffBezos is going to the edge of space Tuesday. Will the rocket bring him back home, or will it drop him at the wrong house and then say their records show he’s been delivered?

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @BetteMidler

People also made a lot of commentary on the working conditions at Amazon.

maybe: Phillip @MajorPhilebrity

Jeff Bezos spent more time in space than Amazon allowed in bathroom breaks last year.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @MajorPhilebrity

While Bezos was away, people had some ambitious suggestions that would most likely make working at Amazon a much more...pleasant experience.

Northern Independence Party 🟨🟥 @FreeNorthNow

Quick while jeff bezos is in space let's bring Amazon into public ownership and pay workers a living wage

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @FreeNorthNow
David Milner @DaveMilbo

Quick, Jeff Bezos is in space, unionise Amazon.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @DaveMilbo
Mitchell Prothero @mitchprothero

quick pass a $100 billion landing from space tax

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @mitchprothero
RJ Dralle @rjdralle

Amazon Employees now that Jeff Bezos is in space. #BlueOrigin

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @rjdralle

Well, now that it's all over, guess it's back to work.

McNeil @Reflog_18

Jeff Bezos had this message for his Amazon team after he successfully returned from space.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @Reflog_18


A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.

ADVERTISEMENT