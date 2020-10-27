Here Is The Last Day Mail-In Ballots Will Be Accepted In Every State
Many states recommend sending in your ballot a week out from the election; that’s today.
WASHINGTON — Millions of people are voting by mail in the 2020 election — many for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In order to ensure your ballot is counted, officials suggest mail-in ballots be sent in early, especially given USPS delays. Many states suggest sending your ballot at least one week before Election Day (that’s today) to make sure it arrives in time.
Most states require that your ballot be postmarked on Election Day, Nov. 3, but even if they’re postmarked in time some will not accept those ballots if they arrive too late; the specific rules vary state by state. Here is the latest possible date in each state when absentee ballots will be accepted; these may not apply to voters overseas or in the military who are subject to special deadlines.
Ballots are processed/tallied
as they are received
Ballots are tallied
on Election Day
Mail-in ballots will
be counted if received
by this date
Mail-in ballots will
be counted if received
by this date
Election
Day
November
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
13
17
20
23
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
District of Columbia
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
Key
battleground
state
Key
battleground
state
Key
battleground
state
Key
battleground
state
Key
battleground
state
Key
battleground
state
Pending litigation
Key
battleground
state
Key
battleground
state
Pending litigation
Key
battleground
state
Key
battleground
state
Two states, Utah and Louisiana, require that ballots be postmarked the day before Election Day. In Louisiana, all ballots must be received by 4:30 p.m. CST on Nov. 2 in order to be counted, though Utah will count ballots received through Nov. 4 at 12:00 p.m. MST as long as they are postmarked on Nov. However, voters in Utah can deliver their ballots in-person to their local polling place on Nov. 3 before 8:00 p.m. MST.
One state, Ohio, requires that ballots be postmarked by Nov. 2, but they can arrive as late as the close of business on Nov. 13, ten full days after Election Day, and still be counted.
Most states require mail-in ballots to be received by the time the polls close in the state on Election Day, usually 7:00 p.m. or 8:00 p.m. local time, but some allow ballots received after Election Day to be counted. Washington state, which votes entirely by mail, has the latest deadline, allowing ballots received through Nov. 23 to be counted.
For months leading up to Election Day, President Donald Trump has baselessly attacked mail-in voting, but the process is safe and secure: According to the Brennan Center for Justice, Oregon, another fully vote-by-mail state, has found fraud in just 0.00001% of all votes cast by mail since the year 2000.
There are pending legal fights over the absentee ballot deadlines in two battleground states — North Carolina and Pennsylvania. That means those dates could still change, although the closer it gets to Election Day, the less willing the justices will be to change the status quo, at least in theory.
Pennsylvania is currently accepting ballots through Nov. 6, after the state Supreme Court extended the deadline and the US Supreme Court voted 4-4 to leave that timeline intact. But state Republicans have gone back to the court in a last-ditch attempt to push the deadline back to Election Day, just as the Senate confirmed Justice Amy Coney Barrett as the court’s ninth justice.
Wisconsin, meanwhile, will only accept ballots received by Election Day, after the Supreme Court ruled 5-3 this week to block a lower court judge who ordered an extension.
-
Addy Baird is a political reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Addy Baird at addy.baird@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Zoe Tillman is a senior legal reporter with BuzzFeed News and is based in Washington, DC.
Contact Zoe Tillman at zoe.tillman@buzzfeed.com.