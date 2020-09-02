Ed Markey, An Atypical Progressive Darling, Beat Joe Kennedy In Massachusetts' Senate Primary

Sen. Ed Markey and other Democrats speak during a press conference to announce the Green New Deal legislation outside the US Capitol, Feb. 7, 2019.

WASHINGTON — At 74 years old and with more than 40 years under his belt in Congress already, Sen. Ed Markey is hardly the prototypical progressive darling.

So far this cycle, the progressive movement has had success running outsider candidates — mostly younger women and candidates of color. But Markey’s victory in the Massachusetts Senate primary marks what is perhaps the biggest win for progressives this year.

The sitting senator fended off a primary challenge from Rep. Joe Kennedy, the 39-year-old grandson of Robert F. Kennedy and grandnephew of former president John F. Kennedy, who, early on in the race, was expected to trounce Markey. A Kennedy had never lost a political race in Massachusetts.

Instead, backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the poster child for successful primary challenges, and highlighting his support for progressive causes like the Green New Deal — which he partnered with Ocasio-Cortez to write — Markey came out on top.

The Senate primary ultimately became the latest battle in the war between Ocasio-Cortez and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has historically been religious about protecting Democratic incumbents, but endorsed Kennedy in recent weeks.

“No one gets to complain about primary challenges again,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted after Pelosi announced her endorsement. “So @dccc, when can we expect you to reverse your blacklist policy against primary orgs? Because between this & lack of care around @IlhanMN’s challenger, it seems like less a policy and more a cherry-picking activity.”

Ocasio-Cortez celebrated Markey's win Tuesday night.