Giving Up On A Perfect Recovery Actually Helped Me Heal From My Eating Disorder

It was this definition I was thinking of when I declared myself “recovered.” But I am starting to add something new: thinking of my recovery in the present tense (an active thing I am always doing) rather than in the past tense (as a place to get to).

Describing recovery from an eating disorder is complicated. You can’t quit eating; you have to completely redefine your relationship with food. In the early days of my recovery, I often wished I were addicted to some drug or trying to give up drinking instead — something tangible and black and white. But I’ve started to see this as a simplistic wish, in part because last year, my younger sister Sophie got sober.

Our conversations in the months since she went into treatment have transformed my understanding of recovery. She has also struggled with disordered eating, and I FaceTimed her while writing this essay to ask her about my old wish: Is it simpler to give up substances than to deal with an eating disorder?

“Recovering from an eating disorder is hard because of the ambiguity of it,” she said. “If you get sober from substances, you have a sobriety date. I get sober from substances, and I'm not taking the substances anymore. With eating it's a wide range.”

Treating her substance abuse had an unexpected side effect, Sophie told me. In the 14 months since she got sober, her disordered eating has started to just simply fall away. Addressing the underlying issues brought up by her sobriety also inherently addressed the issues underlying her disordered eating.

But she still thinks a lot about food and her body. That, she said, is another overlap with her substance addiction. “You're predisposed to want control and to want to escape your reality,” she said. And dealing with that “doesn't have a date. That doesn't have any sort of timeline.”

I used to think of recovery as a peak I would reach, after which point I would never have to think about any of this food bullshit ever again. But I have started to feel more like recovery is a cyclical state, with seasons that mirror nature’s own. Two years into the pandemic, I’m riding the recovery loop again, this time with just enough experience to recognize this shifting form of my recovery for what it is: not a failing, but a deepening and a widening. I have a community of other people in recovery and the support of professionals to help me catch myself before I fall too far, and I now know that eating disorders aren’t creative — I can see the signs that I need help more clearly now. But strangely, I’ve begun to feel that giving up my idea of a perfect recovery has been the most helpful piece of all.

I explained to Sophie my metaphor of recovery as cyclical and seasonal. She proposed a different one, explaining that her life used to feel like big peaks and valleys. “What's talked about with recovery is that it's like this” — she drew a line across the screen, left to right, with smaller undulations — “I like this model, because you're still progressing, you're still moving forward.”

Inherent in the idea of a complete recovery is a complete relapse. But Sophie described a kind of endless, ever-present recovery that can hold a lapse (or lapses) within it. It’s a flexible sense of recovery that many substance abuse treatment experts say is, perhaps counterintuitively, very valuable.

“One of the first things I tell all my clients regardless of their presenting issue is that treatment isn’t all steps forward and I normalize and help them to expect taking steps backwards,” Michelle Callahan, a substance abuse treatment therapist in Pennsylvania, told me via email. “Talking about this from the beginning helps to immediately reframe and shift the thinking when they do take steps backwards.”

Not having that sense from the start can make people who relapse feel immense shame, and that their treatment and recovery was “for nothing,” Callahan said. She likes to draw a difference between lapses and relapses, too.

“This can instead be seen as a lapse or a hiccup rather than a relapse and having to start treatment over,” she wrote. “They can also feel like they are a failure, are bad, or weak, which are likely the core beliefs that pushed them into addiction or engaging in their problematic behaviors in the first place.”

The sense of completely starting over, Callahan said, can also be too overwhelming and turn people off from getting help or treatment.

The difference she draws between lapse and relapse is one Sophie said she often discusses in her sobriety community: Lapses (and even full-on relapses) can be seen not as a personal failing, but instead research that helps you understand yourself and addiction in a new light, in service of your ultimate healing.

Last December, I experienced an unexplainable bout of exhaustion that I assumed was the latest round of pandemic burnout. Two weeks later, in the emergency room just before Christmas, I learned it was actually a UTI that, left untreated, had progressed to a painful kidney infection. Two days later, the antibiotics I’d been put on gave me a yeast infection. Two days after that, I tested positive for COVID.

This cascading series of illnesses necessitated the longest break from exercise I’ve taken in my adult life — with the notable forced exception of cracking my hip in half. It brought to light the places in my recovery that I’ve merely band-aided over rather than truly dealt with. I had intrusive thoughts about food I thought I’d long grown out of, and long conversations with my partner about the line between healthy and compulsive exercise.