BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

"The Tell Show" Is The Perfect Podcast For Oversharers

audio

"The Tell Show" Is The Perfect Podcast For Oversharers

Storytelling, minus the filter.

By Adam Davis and The Tell Show

Headshot of Adam Davis

Adam Davis

BuzzFeed Staff

Headshot of The Tell Show

The Tell Show

Show

Posted on May 6, 2016, at 8:01 a.m. ET

BuzzFeed's The Tell Show is all about telling stories — without boundaries.

Jon Premosch/BuzzFeed

Each episode, hosts Isaac Fitzgerald and Summer Anne Burton interview a special guest about everything from sex to money to careers, getting them to reveal stories they've never told anyone before.

For example:

Actress/writer/producer/Renaissance–woman Lena Waithe talks about coming out, her relationship with her girlfriend, and the power of a good love letter.

Earl Gibson Iii / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

Comedian W. Kamau Bell gets real about race and what it's really like to raise children who are multiracial.

Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

Melissa Broder, the writer behind the popular @SoSadToday Twitter account, reveals the tale of a short-lived romance with a guy named DJ Passionate.

Lord Byron / Courtesy of Melissa Broder
Twitter: @sosadtoday

And those are only three of the hilarious, intimate, and touching stories from Season 1 of The Tell Show.

So if you want even more, be sure to check out all 10 episodes now!

Mike Hinson / BuzzFeed
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT