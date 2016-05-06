"The Tell Show" Is The Perfect Podcast For Oversharers
Storytelling, minus the filter.
BuzzFeed's The Tell Show is all about telling stories — without boundaries.
Each episode, hosts Isaac Fitzgerald and Summer Anne Burton interview a special guest about everything from sex to money to careers, getting them to reveal stories they've never told anyone before.
For example:
Actress/writer/producer/Renaissance–woman Lena Waithe talks about coming out, her relationship with her girlfriend, and the power of a good love letter.
Comedian W. Kamau Bell gets real about race and what it's really like to raise children who are multiracial.
Melissa Broder, the writer behind the popular @SoSadToday Twitter account, reveals the tale of a short-lived romance with a guy named DJ Passionate.
And those are only three of the hilarious, intimate, and touching stories from Season 1 of The Tell Show.
So if you want even more, be sure to check out all 10 episodes now!
