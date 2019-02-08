A "Wicked" Movie Is Set To Open In 2021, And Fans Are Losing It

Ariana Grande as Glinda and Lea Michele as Elphaba, perhaps? We can dream.

Hold on to your brooms: A feature film adaptation of the blockbuster Broadway musical Wicked is FINALLY heading to theaters: Universal Pictures announced on Friday that it is scheduled to open on Dec. 22, 2021. The musical — which has been running continuously on Broadway since it opened on Oct. 30, 2003 — is a revisionist take on The Wizard of Oz, as seen through the friendship between the witches Glinda and Elphaba, aka the Wicked Witch of the West. Idina Menzel won a Tony Award in 2004 for her performance as Elphaba, who is perhaps best known for her song "Defying Gravity."

Wicked is also the second-highest grossing show in Broadway history, surpassing $1 billion in total grosses in 2016. Only The Lion King has made more. The show has also spawned productions in London's West end, as well as in Australia, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Brazil, and South Korea. It's really, really, really popular, is the point.

And now — FINALLY! — Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot) will direct a feature film adaptation, from a screenplay by writer Winnie Holzman (My So Called Life) and composer/lyricist Stephen Schwartz (Godspell), who respectively wrote the book, and the music and lyrics for the Broadway musical. No cast has been announced yet, and likely won't be for some time. But that hasn't stopped Wicked fans from LOSING THEIR MINDS over the news.

Some people had some rather specific feelings.

There's also been a lot of ~speculation~ about who could play the main roles. And by speculation, I mean, Lea Michele, call your agent.

It was also hard to ignore that Ariana Grande's new album also just dropped.

Especially since Grande is a huge Wicked fan, and performed the song "The Wizard and I" from the show just last year.

The casting for this movie is going to be really interesting is what I'm saying.

