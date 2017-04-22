BuzzFeed News

Not Only Is Miley Cyrus In Marvel's Next Movie, But She May Be Coming Back For Another One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 director James Gunn told BuzzFeed News that the singer's small cameo "may become a bigger thing."

By Adam B. Vary

Adam B. Vary

Posted on April 21, 2017, at 9:30 p.m. ET

It's true: Miley Cyrus plays an uncredited cameo in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige confirmed to BuzzFeed News that Cyrus is the voice of Mainframe in a post-credits scene, as first reported by blogger Sarah Ruhlman.
The thought of casting Cyrus in Guardians 2 occurred to the film's director James Gunn as he watched Season 11 of The Voice.

&quot;I was admiring the tone of Miley Cyrus&#x27;s voice,&quot; Gunn told BuzzFeed News of The Voice judge. &quot;I find her funny and likable and sweet. I liked that she cared about the contestants. So I was like, I think she would be a funny person to have as a voice [in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2]. So we contacted her, and she said yes. She came in and recorded, and she was a delight to work with.&quot;
Cyrus's role in Vol. 2 — which opens on May 5 — is very, very brief: Gunn said her recording session lasted "an hour, at most." But the pop star could easily return as the character in future films.

Gunn announced on Monday that he will return to write and direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But he demurred when asked if Mainframe — along with a few other surprise cameo characters in Vol. 2 — would appear in Vol. 3, or even in a different, as-yet-unannounced Marvel Studios movie.

Gunn did stress that his conception of Mainframe for the Marvel Cinematic Universe is quite different from how the character's portrayed in the Marvel comics.

