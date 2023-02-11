FYI: LifeStraw Makes A Water Filter Pitcher And You Can Get It At Target

BuzzFeed may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. All products were independently selected by editors, and the prices were accurate and items in stock at the time of publication.



If you’re looking to reduce your use of single-use plastic, opting for a reusable water bottle and drinking tap water is a great way to go. While most tap water in the United States is generally safe to drink, filtering tap water can make it taste better and remove potential contaminants . As far as next-level water filters go, LifeStraw is a brand to watch — and you can find it at Target.

LifeStraw is a water filtration brand that is committed to bringing safe drinking water to people who need it most, and claims that its water filter pitcher is the only one that removes bacteria and parasites in addition to mercury, lead and chlorine. For every product that the company sells, a child in need gets access to safe water for a year.

