13 Dark, Moody Nail Polish Shades To Wear This Winter

Stunning colors to pair with cozy cardigans and sparkly dresses.

By
Abigail Abesamis Demarest
HuffPost Contributor

When the temperatures drop, dark nail polish shades reign supreme. Rich burgundies, deep purples, shimmering charcoals — winter nail polish colors are a total vibe.

Nail influencer Lauren Phelps said that she’s most excited to wear white and blue polishes, especially ones with a pearlized or frosted finish. “These shades always get me in the festive mood and allow me to feel like I’m surrounded by snow, although it’s mostly sunny in California.” As far as trends go, she’s seeing a lot of frosted tips. Take a look at our top picks below.

Olive & June Obsessed 

Target

This rich ruby red is absolutely gorgeous on its own, but if you want a bit of extra flair it makes a great base for a flaky or shimmery topper. Olive & June’s wide, fan-shaped brush makes it easier to get a crisp cuticle line, but if you’re pressed for time, this shade is also available in press-on form.

You can buy Olive & June Obsessed nail polish from Target for around $8.

Nails.INC Meet Me On Regents Street

Amazon

A perfect plum shade for the holidays and beyond, Meet Me On Regents Street is part of Nails.INC’s 45 Second Speedy Gloss line. The big, white overcap is for more than just looks — it pops off and doubles as a finger rest to keep it steady while painting.

You can buy Nails Inc Meet Me On Regents Street from Amazon for around $8.

Orly Faux Fir

Orly

This shimmery, dark olive-green shade is an all-in-one product that requires no base or topcoat. It’s part of Orly’s Breathable line, which is cruelty-free, vegan and infused with argan oil, provitamin B5 and vitamin C.

You can buy Faux Fir nail polish from Orly for around $11.

Nails.INC Spiritual Gangster

Sephora

No nail polish collection is complete without a classic navy blue, and this one has a 73% plant-based formula to boot (and comes in recyclable packaging). It’s part of Nails.INC’s Plant Power collection, which is 21-free, vegan, cruelty-free and halal friendly.

You can buy Nails.Inc Spiritual Gangster from Sephora for around $10.

Loud Lacquer Ya Filthy Animal

Beyond Polish

This stunning sapphire blue has a metallic finish and will remind you of a shiny Christmas ornament. It’s perfect for holiday parties, cookie swaps and watching "Home Alone" for the millionth time.

You can buy Loud Lacquer Ya Filthy Animal from Beyond Polish for around $10.

Cirque Colors Dream Within A Dream

Beyond Polish

This magical magnetic polish has an indigo-blue jelly base and a multichrome pigment that shifts between magenta pink, amber gold and pear green. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself staring at your nails as the color shifts with different angles and lighting situations.

You can buy Cirque Colors Dream Within A Dream from Beyond Polish for around $14.

Zoya Olivera

Amazon

Described as a “spellbinding color-flip metallic” shade, Zoya Olivera has an indigo base with a green and purple shift. It’s deep and mysterious and giving all the winter feels.

You can buy Zoya Olivera from Amazon for around $12.

Olive & June Velvet Pouf

Target

This dark-purple shade made its debut in 2021 as part of Olive & June’s winter lodge-inspired collection. It’s perfect for après-ski, decking the halls and counting down to midnight.

You can buy Olive & June Velvet Pouf from Target for around $9.

Orly I'll Misty You

Orly

This deep-purple shimmer is another Breathable shade that requires no base or topcoat, so you can get on with your holiday festivities without having to wait too long for your nails to dry. Pair this shade with your favorite cozy sweater and a cup of hot chocolate.

You can buy I'll Misty You from Orly for around $11.

Cirque Colors Smoky Quartz

Amazon

This gemstone-inspired shade has a deep brown-black jelly base and holographic flakes that sparkle in the sunlight. The effect is meant to mimic the “fire and scintillation of precious jewels,” and it’s like holiday flair in a bottle.

You can buy Cirque Colors Smoky Quartz from Amazon for around $15.

OPI’m a Gem

Amazon

Everyone loves an accent nail, but what about an accent manicure? This sparkling black glitter nail polish is packed with blue and silver hex glitters suspended in a black jelly base.

You can buy OPI'm A Gem from Amazon for around $14.

Loud Lacquer Naughty List

Free People

This charcoal glitter shade has Christmas connotations, but it'll also remind you of a starry night sky. However you want to view it, it’s a stunning shade to wear for the winter months and beyond.

You can buy Loud Lacquer Naughty List from Free People for around $13.

Essie Carols & Caviar

Amazon

Part of Essie’s Wrapped in Luxury Winter 2022 collection, Carols & Caviar is a blackened gray polish with blue undertones. It’s effortlessly chic and would perfectly complement a sparkly holiday outfit.

You can buy Essie Carols & Caviar from Amazon for around $10.