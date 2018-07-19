After Being In The Sea For 48 Hours, These Photos Of A Refugee Woman Are Haunting

Juan Medina / Reuters

Lanuza confirmed the woman's name is Josefa and was unsure of the woman's age but estimated that she is between 20 and 30 years old. She is believed to have fled from Cameroon because of domestic violence.

"She is still in severe shock, and she is improving bit by bit but very slowly. She can’t speak, and she hardly sleeps. We hope that she will be improving in the coming days," she said from Barcelona, where she was coordinating with the rescue boat. The boat was making its way to Majorca, Spain.

"Josefa is the only person who has a testimony of what happened that day and this episode." she said, "The Libyan coast guard can be accused of a lack of help and of abandoning these people in the middle of the sea. Obviously, this person is in danger because it is not easy testimony for [the] politics so this woman has to be protected."

It has been reported that the Libyan coast guard rescued more than 100 people roughly 80 miles off the coast Monday. A spokesperson for the Libyan coast guard denied that anyone was left behind after the rescue. "All disasters happening in the sea are caused by human traffickers who are only interested in profit and the presence of such irresponsible, nongovernmental groups in the region," coast guard spokesperson Ayoub Gassim told German news outlet DW.