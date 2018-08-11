A Handful Of "Talking Dead" Staffers Have Quit Ahead Of Chris Hardwick's Return

The Walking Dead aftershow even lost a female executive producer in advance of the host's return after being investigated by AMC Networks over abuse allegations by his ex-girlfriend.

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed the departures on Friday, which were first reported by The Wrap . BuzzFeed News has also reached out to the former executive producer.

A handful of staffers, including a female executive producer, have quit AMC's Talking Dead in advance of host Chris Hardwick's return to the show.

However, AMC reinstated him last month after conducting an internal investigation, and NBC followed suit.

The network said that after reviewing the investigation's findings, they had determined that Hardwick returning to work "is the appropriate step."

"We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step," AMC said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.