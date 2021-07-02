Rapper Cashh Was Deported From The UK Seven Years Ago. Now He's Back With "Return Of The Man."

Cashh, the 27-year-old rapper from South London, seems to have lived so much more life than the number of years his age would suggest. Although raised in the UK, he was actually born in the Park Lane area of Kingston, Jamaica, and his musical journey arguably started there — right in the home of Reggae and Dancehall music.



Speaking to BuzzFeed News via Zoom, Cashh said he grew up around parties. Some of his earliest musical memories are of laying in bed at night and hearing the music playing from a distance, but being too young to attend. It wasn’t long, though, until he was going out to those dances himself: by his own estimation, the first time he attended a party was somewhere between the ages of 3 and 4 years old.

That is, in part, why it seems like he’s lived so much: he’s had confidence and been navigating the world from a young age, surrounding himself with people older than him. These experiences are even documented by one of those elders that used to take him out to the dances on the intro to his 2020 track "Trench Baby."

As with a lot of people, Cashh said his favourite older brother inspired him to go into music — he told BuzzFeed News he was “that kid that was always with him in the studio or in the house." Eventually, his brother offered him the chance to lay a verse on a song.

His brother isn’t his only musical inspiration. What inspired him was the ability to entertain and educate at the same time. With that he strives to drop gems — even if only a few. “Being able to put stories together — especially from real life experiences — is one of my favourite things in regards to making music,” he said.

But his life hasn’t been all fun and games, and he had to face one of the most difficult experiences anyone could face at possibly the worst time it could have happened. Having lived most of his young life in the UK — and building a buzz around his music under the name Cashtastic — the Home Office deported him to Jamaica in 2014.

Speaking about the deportation, Cashh acknowledged it gave him life experience. “It humbled me," he told BuzzFeed News. "It made me a lot more vigilant and militant. It made me a lot more vulnerable."



“It was a crazy experience, but it’s one that I know — in order to move forward in my life — I needed."