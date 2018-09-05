Two More People With Ties To Roger Stone Are Slated To Testify In The Mueller Investigation This Week

Special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation continues to circle around Trump ally Roger Stone — Jerome Corsi, a conservative author and conspiracy theorist with ties to Stone, was subpoenaed to testify this week, his lawyer said.

Corsi is prepared to appear Friday before the grand jury and cooperate with prosecutors, his lawyer David Gray told BuzzFeed News. But Gray said they're also trying to arrange a meeting with lawyers from Mueller's office on Thursday, which could make a grand jury appearance unnecessary.



Gray said he assumed special counsel lawyers wanted to ask Corsi about his communications with Stone — the two men know each other "personally and professionally," Gray said — but he did not know for certain. Corsi plans to bring a computer and cellphone and turn over his communications with Stone, Gray said. He declined to discuss the substance of those communications, but said Corsi hadn't done anything wrong.

"I can say there was no criminal wrongdoing by my client and he intends to be fully cooperative with the special counsel's office," Gray said.



The New York Times first reported that Corsi had been subpoenaed.

Friday is shaping up to be a busy day for the grand jury at the US District Court for the District of Columbia. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Randy Credico, another former Stone associate, had been subpoenaed to testify before the grand jury on Friday. Martin Stolar, a lawyer for Credico, told BuzzFeed News that Credico is still set to appear.

"He'll answer whatever questions they ask him," Stolar said. "My guess is that they'll ask him a lot about Roger Stone. But I don't control the questioning."

Earlier this summer, the grand jury heard from Jason Sullivan, who worked as Stone's social media strategist during the 2016 campaign, and former "Manhattan Madam" Kristin Davis, who is friends with Stone. Davis told Fox News that she was asked about a tweet Stone published on Aug. 21, 2016, saying it would "soon" be Hillary Clinton's campaign chair John Podesta's "time in the barrel."

Another Stone aide, Andrew Miller, was held in civil contempt last month after refusing to comply with a subpoena to testify before the grand jury. Miller is appealing that decision.

Stone has acknowledged speculation this summer about whether he could face criminal charges in Mueller's investigation — HuffPost reported that Stone launched a legal defense fund, and in a fundraising email sent last month, he wrote, "I’m next on the crooked special prosecutor’s hit list."

Stone has faced scrutiny over his ties to WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign. The US intelligence community concluded in a January 2017 report that Russian intelligence used WikiLeaks, among other sources, to publish information stolen from Democratic National Committee networks. CNN reported that Stone had spoken on a number of occasions in 2016 about how WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange had emails related to Hillary Clinton's aides and the Clinton Foundation.

The DNC filed a lawsuit in April claiming there was a conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russian government to interfere in the election, and Stone is one of the defendants named. At the time, Stone's lawyer Robert Buschel told BuzzFeed News in an email that Stone "did not conspire, collude, or do any action to subvert the electoral process." The case is pending.

Buschel did not immediately return a request for comment on Wednesday. Peter Carr, a spokesperson for Mueller's office, declined to comment.