Trump’s New List Of Supreme Court Nominees Includes A Judge Who Served In His White House And Three Republican Senators

Trump is hoping to repeat his 2016 strategy of using the courts to motivate his base and win over skeptics. Democrats are still figuring out how to make courts a priority for liberal voters.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh shakes hands with President Donald Trump at a Kavanaugh's ceremonial swearing in.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday released the latest version of his US Supreme Court short list, hoping to once again make the courts an issue that even his critics on the right can rally behind in November. Trump announced 20 new names to add to the list that he’s pledged to choose from if another seat opens up on the Supreme Court. The latest additions are a who’s who of the conservative legal world, a mix of federal judges confirmed during his first term, including former White House lawyer and DC Circuit Judge Greg Katsas; Republican Sens. Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz, and Josh Hawley; current White House deputy counsel Kate Comerford Todd; Trump's US Ambassador to Mexico; and current and former Justice Department officials. Trump’s strategy is the same as it was in 2016, but the political landscape is dramatically different. Four years ago, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell kept the late justice Antonin Scalia’s seat open in the hopes of a Republican win in the fall by blocking President Barack Obama’s nominee, Judge Merrick Garland. Now, there is no pending Supreme Court vacancy to create a sense of urgency for Republican voters; there isn’t the same backlog of lower court openings to fill either. The Senate has confirmed more than 200 federal judges under Trump. The president cited an inflated version of that statistic in his acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention in August and in his remarks at the White House announcing the new list on Wednesday — he said that more than 300 judges would be confirmed by the end of his first term — but his message to Republican voters was clear: Reshaping the ideological makeup of the courts was, and would continue to be, central to accomplishing the broader conservative political agenda. In announcing the new list on Wednesday, Trump said that appointing Supreme Court justices was “the most important decision an American president can make. For this reason, candidates for president owe the American people a specific list of individuals they consider for the United States Supreme Court.” It’s still not clear if the Biden campaign will put the future of the Supreme Court and judicial nominations front and center in the same way. Joe Biden didn’t talk about courts in his Aug. 20 speech accepting the Democratic presidential nomination. Earlier in the summer, he pledged to nominate a Black woman for the Supreme Court but hasn’t publicly elaborated on whom he may have in mind. Trump on Wednesday explicitly called on Biden to release his own list. A spokesperson for Biden’s campaign declined to comment on whether they would release a list of Biden’s Supreme Court contenders. Liberal advocacy groups, meanwhile, are ramping up election messaging around the courts and pouring millions of dollars into ad campaigns trying to connect top voting issues for Democrats — like healthcare, voting rights, and abortion rights — to the future of the federal bench. At the Democratic National Convention, the party adopted a platform that for the first time supported “structural” changes to the Supreme Court. Liberals frustrated that the left has fallen behind Republicans in making the courts a priority for the base saw it as a watershed moment. The reference to “structural court reforms” in the platform was vague, though — it didn’t address specific ideas being batted around, such as term limits for justices or adding seats to the Supreme Court and lower courts (known as “packing the court”), which Biden has said he doesn’t agree with. “There’s still a lot of work to be done to connect the courts to the issues that matter for voters on the left and generally, except for the far right, where they have a really deep appreciation for how important the courts are,” said Caroline Fredrickson, a senior fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice and past president of the liberal lawyers group the American Constitution Society. Still, she said, the momentum on the left around the courts during this election cycle was a sign that party elites and the Biden campaign were paying more attention. “It’s a big step forward from 2016 when there wasn’t really anything at all,” she said. Mike Davis, head of the Article III Project, a group that backs Trump’s judicial nominees, said he thought judicial nominations would still unite Republican voters behind the president this year. Trump’s success in reshaping the federal bench with conservative-leaning appointees — roughly a quarter of all active federal judges have been confirmed since 2017 — was the “biggest accomplishment” of his first term, Davis said. In making the case against a Biden presidency in a speech at the Republican National Convention, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell picked up on the court reform push on the left, claiming Democrats “want to pack the Supreme Court with liberals intent on eroding our constitutional rights.” “In 2016, conservatives were motivated by the fact that they were going to lose a conservative majority on the Supreme Court with Justice Scalia’s passing,” Davis said. “In 2020, conservatives should also be concerned they’re also going to lose a conservative majority ... with Democrats threatening to pack the Supreme Court.” A recent report from the Pew Research Center showed that the future of the Supreme Court is a higher priority for voters this year compared with a similar report the group published in July 2016. Supreme Court appointments ranked third on a list of issues that the registered voters who were surveyed considered “very important," after the economy and health care; it was ranked 9th in the 2016 report. The report also showed a narrower gap between the percentage of Biden and Trump voters who considered Supreme Court appointments a top issue, compared with Clinton and Trump voters polled in 2016.

Absent an open seat, Trump’s pitch to his base this year is that even the current conservative-majority court isn’t conservative enough. He announced via Twitter on June 18 that he would release an updated Supreme Court short list by Sept. 1. On the day of the tweet, the court issued a 5–4 decision finding that the Trump administration violated federal law when it rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program; Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. wrote the majority opinion, to the dismay of conservatives.

“Based on decisions being rendered now, this list is more important than ever before (Second Amendment, Right to Life, Religous [sic] Liberty, etc.) — VOTE 2020!” Trump tweeted at the time. As part of his reelection pitch, Trump has highlighted decisions where Roberts sided with the court’s more liberal justices in ruling against his administration. As part of a string of tweets the day the DACA decision came down, the president also tweeted: “The recent Supreme Court decisions, not only on DACA, Sanctuary Cities, Census, and others, tell you only one thing, we need NEW JUSTICES of the Supreme Court.”

Mark Wilson / Getty Images Sen. Ted Cruz

In an interview earlier this month with the Christian Broadcasting Network, Vice President Mike Pence said Roberts “has been a disappointment to conservatives.” Trump last released a version of the list in November 2017. It featured 25 names, including then-DC Circuit judge Brett Kavanaugh, who became Trump’s second appointee to the Supreme Court. Trump turned to the Federalist Society and the Heritage Foundation for guidance on his first Supreme Court short list, which he released in May 2016. He added names in September 2016, including then-10th Circuit judge Neil Gorsuch, who became his first Supreme Court nominee. Some of the new names on the president’s updated list were featured in a recent article pitching new Supreme Court contenders by two Heritage Foundation scholars: John Malcolm, who was recently nominated by Trump to serve on the US Sentencing Commission and who wrote a similar piece in 2016 after Scalia died, and Zack Smith. Malcolm and Smith told BuzzFeed News shortly before Trump revealed his updated list that they hadn’t been in touch with the White House or the campaign about the additions. “To the extent the voters cared about the Supreme Court in 2016, they’re still going to very much care about the Supreme Court now,” Smith said. “We don’t have an open seat that’s waiting to be filled, but the potential for a vacancy certainly exists.” When Trump released his original list of Supreme Court contenders in May 2016, it was an unusual move. The nomination process is usually shrouded in secrecy, save for the occasional leak. But then-candidate Trump touted the Supreme Court as a reason for Republicans to rally around him, even if they disagreed with other parts of his campaign or simply disliked him. “If you really like Donald Trump, that's great, but if you don't, you have to vote for me anyway. You know why? Supreme Court judges. Supreme Court judges,” Trump said at a rally in July 2016, arguing that the next president “will probably have three, could be four, could even be five” seats to fill on the court. It was a successful pitch. More than a quarter of Trump voters surveyed in a Washington Post poll said the Supreme Court was the most important factor in their decision. Trump got two justices confirmed in his first term, both of whom came from his public short list — Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. Trump is using the same rhetoric this year. At an Aug. 21 event, he repeated his line that whoever won in November “could have anywhere from two to four, to maybe even five — just based on statistics, statistically — Supreme Court justices to pick.” (His math assumes some of the court’s younger, right-leaning members would step down along with octogenarian Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer.) Trump is also running on his success getting hundreds of judges confirmed to the federal district and appeals courts during his first term. There are currently 81 lower court vacancies. It’s a sizable number, although none are for the more powerful appeals courts. In a move that surprised some of the president’s allies, the “2nd Term Agenda” released by Trump’s campaign this week didn’t mention judicial vacancies. Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley tweeted his disappointment, saying the issue “needs 2b center stage again this election.”

.@realDonaldTrump why isn’t filling judicial vacancies in 2nd term agenda released 2day? Senate GOP & Trump hv made top priority Talking abt the Supreme Court got Pres Trump elected & it needs 2b center stage again this election “Lv no vacancy behind” needs 4 MORE YRS

Leonard Leo, who has advised Trump on judicial nominations since his first campaign, told BuzzFeed News that he didn’t share Grassley’s concern. The president making a point of releasing an updated Supreme Court short list was “a major inflection point,” he said.

“He is undertaking a singular, very focused effort to inform people,” Leo said. Leo stepped down as a senior executive with the Federalist Society earlier this year to launch CRC Advisors, a group involved with a multimillion-dollar advocacy campaign in support of Trump’s judicial nominees, along with other conservative causes. (He is still cochair of the Federalist Society’s board.) Leo said he provided “advice and guidance about the judicial selection process and about particular judicial nominations” to the White House, adding, “and that’s the role I’m happy to play now when asked.” He declined to share details about those discussions. He is also listed as a member of the campaign-affiliated “Lawyers for Trump” but declined to comment on whether he’s been active in that effort. A Trump campaign spokesperson declined to comment.