Trump Says He's Asked The Justice Department To Investigate Leaks

WASHINGTON — President Trump said at a press conference on Thursday that he has asked the US Department of Justice to investigate leaks from his administration to reporters.



"I've actually called the Justice Department to look into the leaks. Those are criminal leaks," he said.

Trump didn't specify if he'd asked the Justice Department to investigate any specific leaks, but his ire this week has been especially focused on information reportedly disclosed to reporters about the resignation of Michael Flynn as Trump's national security adviser and connections between Russia and Flynn and other individuals with ties to the Trump administration.

"We will decline to comment at this time," Justice Department spokesperson Peter Carr said of Trump's remarks.



On Feb. 14, the morning after news broke that Flynn had submitted his resignation, Trump tweeted: