The Trump Organization And A Longtime Executive Are Charged In A Tax Fraud Scheme

Donald Trump was not personally charged, but this marks the beginning of a new era of legal exposure for the former president.

Seth Wenig / POOL/AFP via Getty Images Allen Weisselberg at the hearing for the case at the criminal court in lower Manhattan in New York on July 1.

The Trump Organization — former president Donald Trump’s eponymous business empire — and a longtime senior executive have been charged in what New York state prosecutors alleged was a 16-year tax fraud scheme, marking the first criminal legal exposure that Trump has faced since leaving office. Trump was not personally charged, but the prosecution of his company and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, signaled a massive escalation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office and New York state attorney general’s office of their investigations into Trump and his financial affairs. Whether Trump will ultimately end up facing criminal charges remains unclear; the district attorney’s office said earlier in the day that the investigation remains “active” and “ongoing.” New York State Attorney General Letitia James, whose office is investigating the Trump Organization as well, said in a statement that the “investigation will continue, and we will follow the facts and the law wherever they may lead.” Weisselberg and the company were jointly charged with carrying out a fraud scheme dating back to March 2005 and falsifying business records, according to the indictment unsealed on Thursday afternoon. Weisselberg allegedly received more than $1.76 million in “indirect” compensation from the company that wasn’t properly reported and wasn’t taxed. Weisselberg is also separately charged with grand larceny for receiving tax refunds from the federal government that he shouldn’t have been entitled to given the income that wasn’t taxed, and falsifying tax records.

Trump is identified in the indictment with a direct connection to one category of off-the-books compensation that Weisselberg is accused of receiving and failing to pay taxes on as income: payments for private school tuition for family members. According to the indictment, the payments were made using personal checks that came from Trump’s account and were signed by him. Weisselberg is charged with later directing another employee to delete entries in Trump’s ledger that referred to the payments. Weisselberg and lawyers for the Trump Organization appeared in court on Thursday afternoon to be arraigned on the charges. Weisselberg was led into the courtroom in handcuffs, surrounded by officers, and entered a plea of not guilty, which is typical during initial appearances in criminal cases. The case is being prosecuted jointly by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and James; the two sat next to each other in court. Announcing the charges to the judge in court, Assistant District Attorney Carey Dunne described the alleged tax fraud scheme as a coordinated effort to distribute off-the-books payments, and not the efforts of a rogue employee. He called the alleged scheme “sweeping and audacious,” and accused Weisselberg and other Trump Organization executives of giving themselves secret pay raises “at the expense of state and federal taxpayers.” Dunne added that in reaction to the investigation, the organization made no attempt to accept responsibility for its actions or impose discipline on those involved, but instead kept Weisselberg in a senior position and responded combatively, failing to comply with subpoenas and not allowing any employees to participate in the investigation until the case went before the grand jury. “Instead, it forced us into litigation for a year and a half, including two trips to the Supreme Court,” Dunne said. “There is no clearer example of a company that should be held to criminal account.” Dunne also preemptively pushed back on any claim that the prosecution was politically motivated, a common refrain from Trump throughout the investigation.

“Politics plays no role in the grand jury chamber and I can assure your honor that it played no role here,” Dunne said.

In response to the prosecution’s presentation, Weisselberg’s legal team told the judge that they “reject the characterization of the facts that were just given." Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse, Trump Organization lawyer Alan Futerfas said that, at most, this should have been a civil case and not a criminal one. There wouldn’t be a prosecution “if the organization had a different name,” Futerfas said. Weisselberg had been a central figure in the state investigations into the Trump Organization, given his decadeslong relationship with the Trump family and its businesses; he’d originally worked for Trump’s father, Fred Trump, in the 1970s. Profiles of Weisselberg in recent years often quoted a response he gave during a 2015 deposition in a fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump over the now-defunct Trump University. “Am I his eyes and ears? From an economic standpoint,” Weisselberg reportedly said at the time. As the latest investigation by New York prosecutors unfolded, Weisselberg refused to cooperate, according to numerous news reports over the past year. His former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg, however, spoke openly about handing over boxes of documents; her ex-husband, Barry Weisselberg, is an employee of the Trump Organization and managed an ice skating rink in Central Park that had been part of the company. Weisselberg will be allowed to go home while the case is pending, although he’ll have to give up his passport; prosecutors expressed concern about him being a flight risk, given his past access to private planes and connections and assets he had outside of New York. Prosecutors also mentioned that there was a large amount of evidence to sort through in the case, including digital drives containing a substantial amount of information, bookkeeping records, Weisselberg’s tax records, statements of many witnesses, and grand jury testimonies. The next hearing is set for Sept. 20. On June 25, the New York Times reported that the Manhattan district attorney’s office had notified the company that it was considering bringing charges against Weisselberg related to “fringe benefits” he’d received from Trump over the years — including an apartment, luxury cars, and tens of thousands of dollars in private school tuition for at least one of his grandchildren — and whether the company had properly recorded those perks and whether the necessary taxes were paid.

The IRS generally considers fringe benefits paid to an employee to be taxable income, but there are some exceptions. Although the name suggests that these perks are relatively low-value, they can take the form of everything from free meals and gym memberships to the use of company cars and planes. The Washington Post then reported that prosecutors had given the Trump Organization until early this week to present their final arguments for why the company shouldn’t face criminal charges. On Wednesday night, the Post first reported that a grand jury had returned indictments, which would remain sealed until Weisselberg and lawyers for the company appeared in court.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James arrive in court in New York on July 1.