A Senior Justice Department Official Who Resigned In Protest Under Trump Is Returning

WASHINGTON — A longtime career Justice Department official who resigned in protest over the Trump administration’s decision to no longer defend the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act is returning to the department.



Joel McElvain had spent more than two decades at the DOJ when he left in June 2018, shortly after the department filed a brief arguing to strike down the individual mandate, a core part of the law that requires most people to have health insurance. He confirmed via email this week that he’s going back to his former office, the Federal Programs Branch, as a senior trial counsel starting Oct. 12.

McElvain didn’t publicly announce that the change in the government’s position in the ACA fight was his reason for leaving at the time, but he was one of three attorneys who withdrew from the case hours before the brief was filed; the Washington Post connected his departure to the department’s change in position.

McElvain later confirmed that he’d resigned in protest in a July 2020 letter to the House Judiciary Committee, which was investigating the Trump administration’s decision to stop defending the healthcare law against a challenge brought by Texas and other Republican state attorneys general. The US Supreme Court tossed out that case last summer, once again preserving the ACA.

“The Department has long understood that, except in rare circumstances, it has a duty to defend the constitutionality of federal statutes where a reasonable argument is available for that defense. I believed that the Attorney General’s decision was inconsistent with this duty, and I did not believe that I could continue in good conscience to serve as an attorney in the Department under those circumstances,” McElvain wrote to the committee.

The Trump administration’s decision to switch sides in the fight over the ACA was one of a string of incidents and controversies that resulted in career employees leaving cases or getting replaced, resigning, or publicly protesting decisions made by political appointees. When Attorney General Merrick Garland testified at his confirmation hearing in February, he pledged to “reaffirm” department norms and “respect the professionalism of DOJ’s career employees.”