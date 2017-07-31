Trump Is Winning On Judges

It’s not all chaos at the White House: Trump has been steadily delivering on his promise to appoint conservative judges.

The health care push collapsed. The White House is the scene of a frantic game of musical chairs. And the looming specter of the Russia investigation has plagued President Trump since he took office.



But amid the chaos, the Trump administration is steadily making progress on a campaign promise that will outlast this administration for decades: the confirmation of federal judges to lifetime positions on the bench. Trump wooed wary Republicans last year with pledges to appoint conservative judges. His administration so far has delivered.

The White House has announced more than two dozen lower court nominees to date, and the Senate Judiciary Committee has been holding hearings and sending nominees to the full Senate for a vote at a regular clip.



Just Monday, after the news broke that White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci was ousted on the 11th day of his tenure, the Senate took a key procedural vote on a federal appeals court nominee out of Alabama, Kevin Newsom. On July 20 — as the White House dealt with fallout from an interview published the night before in which President Trump criticized Attorney General Jeff Sessions — the Senate confirmed Kentucky lawyer John Bush to the US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, notwithstanding a coordinated, well-funded opposition campaign by groups on the left.

“It’s just been a win on all fronts,” said Carrie Severino, chief counsel and policy director of the Judicial Crisis Network, which supports conservative court nominees.

The administration’s success with judges is about more than the fact that Republicans control the Senate. Lower courts remain mostly of regional interest, despite the fact that federal judges have lifetime tenure and issue rulings that can affect the entire country. Senators defer to their colleagues’ preferred local picks. There is little incentive to interfere, even if, as was true with John Bush, Republicans have concerns about a nominee’s record.

There’s also the fact that Republicans historically have been more organized on judges than Democrats, said David Fontana, a professor at George Washington University Law School who follows judicial nominations. There are numerous interest groups and political factions around issues like health care, he said, but there is a tight-knit community of conservative lawyers who foster and promote court nominees during Republican administrations.

That fact, combined with the deference shown to home state senators, meant that there was already a pipeline of candidates for the Trump White House to consider as soon as he took office, Fontana said. He posited that some of Trump’s judicial nominees, such as Newsom, would have been nominated even if Sen. Marco Rubio or Jeb Bush had won the election.

Liberal advocacy groups that have unsuccessfully tried to block Trump’s lower court nominees thus far say they’re disappointed, but not giving up.

Daniel Goldberg, legal director of Alliance for Justice, said John Bush’s confirmation was “disturbing,” but he still felt that Democrats and advocacy groups had a shot at blocking nominees in the future if they had questionable records.

“One thing that’s abundantly clear is they’re committed to doing all they can to put [up] far-right, dangerous ideologues who are committed to eroding critical constitutional rights and legal protections, whether that’s for civil rights, for women, for LGBTQ Americans, for workers, [or] for persons with disabilities,” Goldberg said.

Sasha Buchert, a staff attorney at Lambda Legal, said that although Bush was ultimately confirmed, she thought the organizing efforts against him helped build up public interest in judges. She said Bush’s nomination also presented unique circumstances, given the fact that he was backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“We’re confident that our work will continue raising visibility on this issue and will result in some of these dangerous nominees going down,” she said.

“Judges first”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has signaled that moving judges through are a top priority. On July 26, in response to reports that Trump was unhappy with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and might move to fire him, Grassley tweeted that the committee’s agenda was already set for the rest of 2017, with “judges first,” and no time for a new attorney general nominee.