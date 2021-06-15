Trump Wanted The Justice Department To Copy Texas's Failed Election Case But Add More Conspiracy Theories

WASHINGTON — Former president Donald Trump pushed the Justice Department last year to bring an election challenge in the US Supreme Court that largely copied Texas’s failed case word for word while amping up the conspiracy theories.

House Democrats on Tuesday released a cache of emails and other documents revealing how senior Trump administration officials urged DOJ to intervene in post-election legal fights on Trump’s behalf. The collection included a draft lawsuit that Trump wanted the Justice Department to file in the Supreme Court challenging President Joe Biden’s wins in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

The department did not bring the case, and Trump’s private efforts to contest the election results were rejected at every level of the legal system, including before the Supreme Court. The Wall Street Journal first reported in January on Trump’s push to get DOJ to take his fight to the justices, but the draft released by the House Oversight Committee hadn’t been public before.

A side-by-side review shows that Trump’s proposed complaint would have simply reargued Texas’s unsuccessful one, while also adding language that leaned into false and debunked conspiracy theories that Trump and his allies were touting at the time about compromised voting technology. Texas filed its complaint on Dec. 7; the Supreme Court tossed it out less than a week later, finding Texas lacked standing to sue other states over how they managed voting.

Several weeks later, on Dec. 29, the newly released emails show that White House staff and an outside lawyer who had worked on Texas’s case tried to pitch Trump’s draft — at his direct request, they said — to Justice Department officials.

Large sections of Trump’s draft — the arguments, formatting, and footnotes — are copied from Texas’s complaint verbatim, substituting “the United States” as the party bringing the case for Texas or “Plaintiff State.” One of the few substantive differences is that Texas sued Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin; Trump’s case would have added Arizona and Nevada.

Texas’s filing: “Plaintiff State alleges that each of the Defendant States flagrantly violated constitutional rules governing the appointment of presidential electors. In doing so, seeds of deep distrust have been sown across the country.”

Trump’s draft: “The United States alleges that each of the Defendant States flagrantly violated constitutional rules governing the appointment of presidential electors. In doing so, seeds of deep distrust have been sown across the country.”

The draft not only copied Texas’s legal arguments but also much of the rhetorical flair.

The introduction of Trump’s proposed complaint read: “The United States therefore brings this action to ensure that the U.S. Constitution does not become simply a piece of parchment on display at the National Archives.”

Texas began with the same image: “Either the Constitution matters and must be followed, even when some officials consider it inconvenient or out of date, or it is simply a piece of parchment on display at the National Archives.”

Trump’s proposed lawsuit diverged from Texas’s in arguing why the United States had the legal authority to challenge election results in individual states. Trump’s team proposed language that the United States could intervene “to protect the interests of all citizens … in the fair and constitutional conduct of elections used to appoint presidential electors.” The Wall Street Journal previously reported that senior Justice Department officials concluded this argument wasn’t viable.