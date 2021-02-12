Trump’s Lawyers Lied About The Violent Insurrection At The Heart Of His Impeachment

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images Former president Donald Trump speaks to supporters the morning of the Capitol insurrection.

WASHINGTON — During a three-hour presentation on Friday afternoon, former president Donald Trump’s lawyers downplayed the scope of the violent insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6 and presented false and misleading information about the riots. Trump’s impeachment defense on Friday essentially boiled down to accusing Democrats of infringing on the former president's free speech rights under the First Amendment and taking his words out of context, denying that he meant it literally when he told his supporters on Jan. 6 to “fight like hell” shortly before the mob descended on the Capitol, and insisting that Democrats were hypocrites because they, too, had used the word “fight” in the past. Trump’s lawyers tried to shift the focus away from the hours of video footage and timeline reconstructions that House impeachment managers presented over the previous two days. They referenced a “small group” that “hijacked” the events of Jan. 6 — more than 200 people have been charged and law enforcement officials have said there are hundreds more open investigations — and falsely suggested the mob was politically diverse when the evidence has overwhelmingly identified participants as Trump supporters. They downplayed evidence that prosecutors and defense lawyers have put forward directly linking Trump’s post-election conduct as well as his Jan. 6 speech to the insurrection. “The reality is, Mr. Trump was not in any way, shape or form instructing these people to fight or to use physical violence,” Trump attorney Michael van der Veen argued, noting that Trump had also told his supporters that day to go to the Capitol and “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting. To help keep this news free, become a member. In charging papers, prosecutors have laid out a pattern of Trump supporters explaining in their own words via social media posts and videos, interviews with reporters, and, in a few cases, directly to the FBI, that they came to Washington at Trump’s urging, that they were preparing for a violent confrontation or overtly spoiling for a fight, and that they understood they were following Trump’s direction and had his approval when they descended on the Capitol. On Thursday, prosecutors described how Jessica Watkins, a member of the Oath Keepers militia group charged with conspiracy and other crimes in connection with the insurrection, was “awaiting direction” from Trump after the election. Van der Veen instead accused the House impeachment managers of trying to pin blame on Trump “based on double hearsay statements of fringe right-wing groups based on no real evidence other than rank speculation.” He also falsely claimed that “the leader of 'Antifa'” was one of the first people arrested at the Capitol. No one charged to date has been described by the government as a member of antifa, let alone a leader. Van der Veen didn’t specify who he was referring to, but shortly after the riot, images began circulating in right-wing corners of the internet of John Earle Sullivan, a Utah man who had been arrested and charged with illegally going into the Capitol. Sullivan had been involved in organizing racial justice demonstrations in Salt Lake City but has said he’s not affiliated with antifa or Black Lives Matter, and the Washington Post reported that activists in Utah were suspicious of him and his motives. He’s also claimed that he’s not politically affiliated and that he was at the Capitol filming the events as a journalist. The government has disagreed with that last argument and presented quotes from videos where they said Sullivan can be heard urging on rioters. Van der Veen argued that it was “apparent that extremists of various different stripes and political persuasions preplanned and premeditated” the attack. Prosecutors have presented evidence that small clusters of defendants planned in advance for violence that day, but to date those defendants have been identified as Trump supporters, largely based on their public social media posts.

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag Trump's impeachment lawyers: Bruce Castor, left, and Michael van der Veen, right.

Trump’s lawyers devoted much of their presentation to arguments that the charges against Trump and the impeachment trial itself are unconstitutional. Van der Veen argued that the First Amendment’s free speech protections should shield Trump. He angrily decried a group of more than 100 constitutional scholars and lawyers who signed a letter before the trial calling the First Amendment argument “legally frivolous,” calling it an “outrageous attempt to intimidate” Trump’s legal team. The overarching legal precedent cited by both Trump’s lawyers and House impeachment managers is Brandenburg v. Ohio, a 1969 decision from the US Supreme Court. The justices at the time drew a line between advocacy speech protected by the First Amendment — including hate speech and speech advocating violence — and speech “directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action and is likely to incite or produce such action.” To bolster their argument that Trump’s speech on Jan. 6 didn’t meet the legal standard for inciting “imminent” violence and that the trial would set dangerous precedent for weaponizing impeachment against other elected officials in the future, Trump’s lawyers devoted a significant amount of time to replaying video montages showing Democrats using the word “fight.” The video shown twice by Trump’s team lasted nearly 10 minutes and featured clips of Democratic senators watching the trial including nearly two minutes of Sen. Elizabeth Warren saying the word fight during her presidential campaign. His lawyers also tried to contrast the widespread Black Lives Matter protests during the summer of 2020 to the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6. “Many Democrat politicians endorsed and encouraged the riots that destroyed vast swaths of American cities last summer,” Van der Veen said before showing footage of Democratic politicians speaking about protests. Bruce Castor, another member of Trump’s legal team, repeated a statement he’d made earlier in the week that Trump and his legal team denounced the violence of Jan. 6. He concluded the presentation by arguing that the trial was an example of “constitutional cancel culture” and accusing Democrats of trying to simply silence protected speech that they didn’t agree with. He also explained that they had decided not to use most of the 16 hours they’d been given to argue so that the Senate could “take back these hours and use them to get delivery of COVID relief to the American people.” If you have a news tip, we’d like to hear from you. Reach out to us via one of our tip line channels. Trump’s situation is unique in American history — he’s one of three presidents to be impeached, the first to be impeached twice, and those previous Senate trials each took place while the president was still in office. But legal scholars and the Democratic impeachment managers have argued there is historical precedent for trying an executive branch official after they’ve left government. In 1876, then-Secretary of War William Belknap resigned shortly before he was impeached by the House for “criminally disregarding his duty as Secretary of War and basely prostituting his high office to his lust for private gain.” He was tried, and ultimately acquitted, in the Senate. The Constitution doesn’t directly address the question whether a president can be impeached while in office and then tried in the Senate after leaving office. Legal scholars aren’t united in how to answer this question — Trump has had some prominent backers when it comes to his argument that the trial is unconstitutional — but the Congressional Research Service noted in a report on the subject last month that Democrats appear to be on stronger footing, at least academically. One legal scholar cited by Trump’s lawyers in their brief has even said that they incorrectly cited him as concluding that Trump couldn’t be impeached. Brian Kalt, a professor at Michigan State University College of Law, wrote a law review article in 2001 about late-term impeachments and cited evidence on both sides. However, he made clear in a Twitter thread on Feb. 8, and in a Slate op-ed the next day, that the article “favored late impeachability.”

Trump's brief cites my 2001 article on late impeachment a lot: https://t.co/ozArTm1aVe The article favored late impeachability, but it set out all the evidence I found on both sides--lots for them to use. But in several places, they misrepresent what I wrote quite badly. 1/4 Twitter: @ProfBrianKalt