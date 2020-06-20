Trump Wants To Replace A Prosecutor Taking Aim At His Allies. It’s Not The First Time His Sudden Removals Have Backfired.

“I learned in a press release from the Attorney General that I was ‘stepping down’ as United States Attorney. I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning, my position, to which I was appointed by the Judges of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York,” Berman said. “I will step down when a presidentially appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate.”

This was all apparently news to Berman. Two hours after Barr’s statement went out, the Twitter account for the US attorney’s office posted a statement from Berman saying he wasn’t going anywhere.

Late Friday night, Attorney General Bill Barr announced Trump had chosen a new nominee to serve as US attorney for the Southern District of New York, one of the most powerful federal prosecutor offices in the country. The current US attorney, Geoffrey Berman, was “stepping down,” Barr said, and he thanked Berman for his “tenacity and savvy” in leading the office since 2018.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has now failed twice trying to get a US attorney in Manhattan to quietly step aside.

Berman has been serving as US attorney since he was appointed on an “interim” basis by then-attorney general Jeff Sessions in January 2018, and by court appointment since April 2018. Barr’s statement on Friday did not specify why Trump decided to replace Berman now. His office is prosecuting former associates of Trump ally Rudy Giuliani for campaign finance violations and is reportedly investigating Giuliani’s activities as well. The office also subpoenaed the committee that managed Trump’s inauguration festivities in 2016 and has brought charges out of that investigation.



On Saturday, the Justice Department released a letter that Barr sent notifying Berman that Trump had officially fired him at Barr's request, rejecting any argument by Berman that his judicial appointment meant he couldn't be removed from office until there was a Senate-confirmed successor. Barr wrote that he was "surprised and quite disappointed" by Berman's statement on Friday night, and referenced earlier discussions he said they had about Berman staying on in the Justice Department or moving to another role in the administration.

"Unfortunately, with your statement of last night, you have chosen public spectacle over public service," Barr wrote. "Because you have declared that you have no intention of resigning, I have asked the President to remove you as of today, and he has done so."

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Trump said the decision to remove Berman was up to Barr and that he was "not involved."

In his statement on Friday night, Berman had concluded by saying that he intended "to ensure that this Office's important cases continue unimpeded." Barr on Saturday bristled at what he saw as a suggestion by Berman that he needed to stay to make sure cases were appropriately handled.

"This is obviously false. I fully expect that the office will continue to handle all cases in the normal course and pursuant to the Department’s applicable standards, policies, and guidance," Barr wrote, adding that if any supervisors in New York had concerns about "improper interference" with a case, they should submit a report to the department's inspector general.

The late-night back-and-forth over Berman’s seat echoed the Friday in March 2017 when Sessions and Trump ousted nearly all of the remaining Obama-appointed US attorneys nationwide. Most of the US attorneys agreed to submit their resignations at Sessions’ request, but not Preet Bharara, the US attorney in Manhattan at the time. The next day, Bharara tweeted that he had refused to resign, and forced the Trump administration to fire him.

The fight over who will run the Manhattan US attorney’s office going forward is the latest legal mess to come out of the Trump administration’s pattern of shattering norms in how the president and administration officials fill high-level executive branch jobs. And it’s another complication of Trump’s decision not to fill vacancies with Senate-confirmed appointees.

It’s not clear what will happen next if Berman refuses to leave. The fight could end up in court, which would lead to a rare public airing of intra-Justice Department politics and grievances. In the meantime, it’s likely to create confusion about the legitimacy of actions taken by federal prosecutors in Manhattan acting under Berman’s authority. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has called for an investigation by the Justice Department’s inspector general.

Trump never installed a Senate-confirmed US attorney in New York after ousting Bharara in 2017, leading to the now-apparently murky position that Berman is in.

If the dispute over Berman’s job lands in court, it also wouldn’t be the first time Trump has had to defend his appointments. In March 2020, a federal judge in Washington, DC, ruled that Trump’s appointment of Ken Cuccinelli as acting head of US Citizenship and Immigration Services was unlawful, and the judge blocked several immigration policies that Cuccinelli had signed off on.

Senate Democrats and other groups took the Trump administration to court over Trump’s appointment of Matthew Whitaker to serve as acting attorney general after Trump fired Jeff Sessions. But Barr was confirmed and Whitaker left before a court could rule on the merits of whether Whitaker’s appointment — which bucked the standard process for temporarily filling a cabinet-level vacancy — was lawful.

Barr announced Friday that Trump would nominate Jay Clayton, the current head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, to take over for Berman. Clayton has never served as a federal prosecutor, which is unusual for a US attorney nominee. Until Clayton is confirmed, Barr said in his Friday night announcement that the US Attorney for New Jersey, Craig Carpenito, would temporarily lead the Southern District starting July 3 — Carpenito, like Berman, was not confirmed by the Senate and has been serving by court appointment since April 2018.

In Barr's letter to Berman on Saturday, though, Barr said that the Deputy US Attorney in New York, Audrey Strauss, would take over as acting US attorney now that Berman had been fired by Trump. Notably, one of the jobs that Barr said he had discussed with Berman was taking over for Clayton as chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission; the other position Barr said the two men discussed was head of the Justice Department's Civil Division.

Trump’s attempt to replace Berman with a US attorney of his choice is further complicated by the fact that the Senate Judiciary Committee traditionally has waited to act on US attorney nominees unless they have the backing of their home state senators; senators submit what are known as “blue slips” to signal approval. This potentially gives the Democratic senators from New York — Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand — power to hold up Clayton’s nomination.

Schumer has released a statement calling on Clayton to withdraw from consideration for the US attorney post and for the Justice Department’s inspector general to investigate.

Senate Republicans have moved forward on Trump’s nominees for federal appeals court seats without blue slips over objection from Democrats who protested that it was a break in tradition, but Committee Chair Lindsey Graham released a statement on Saturday saying he would continue to honor the practice for US attorneys.

“I have not been contacted by the administration in this regard. However, I know Mr. Clayton and believe him to be a fine man and accomplished lawyer,” Graham said. “As to processing U.S. Attorney nominations, it has always been the policy of the Judiciary Committee to receive blue slips from the home state senators before proceeding to the nomination. As chairman, I have honored that policy and will continue to do so.”

Trump never nominated a US attorney to replace Bharara. Instead, Sessions announced in January 2018 that he had appointed Berman as “interim” US attorney. Under federal law, the attorney general has the power to do this, but there are limits — an “interim” appointment expires either when a presidentially-appointed official is confirmed by the Senate, or after 120 days.

If the 120-day period runs out and there’s no Senate-confirmed official, the federal district court for that US attorney office can appoint a US attorney. Federal law says that a court-appointed US attorney — like Berman — serves “until the vacancy is filled.” Meanwhile, a separate section of the US Code that lays out the process for presidentially-appointed US attorneys states that, “Each United States attorney is subject to removal by the President.”

Berman appears to disagree with Barr and Trump about how these two provisions work together. Berman’s statement on Friday night made clear that he believes the president can’t remove a court-appointed US attorney, and that only a Senate-confirmed official can take his place.