The Trump Administration Finally Got A Legal Win On DACA, But It Came With Some Jabs

A federal judge in Maryland has ruled that the Trump administration's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was "rational," handing the administration its first significant legal win in the fight over the DACA wind-down.

US District Judge Roger Titus made clear in his ruling late Monday that he did not support the decision to end DACA — "The Court does not like the outcome of this case," he wrote — and he had tough words for Trump, referring to the president's comments about immigrants, particularly those of Mexican, Central American, and Latin American descent, as "unfortunate, less-than-politically-correct," and "misguided, inconsistent, and occasionally irrational."

But Titus nevertheless found that the US Department of Homeland Security acted within its authority when it decided last year to end the program, which has provided temporary protection against deportation for more than 700,000 young, undocumented immigrants. Titus's opinion is at odds with two decisions out of New York and California, both of which included nationwide injunctions that require the administration to continue processing renewal applications for existing DACA recipients.

Titus's decision doesn't disturb the injunctions that are already in place. But it provides the administration with a favorable opinion to quote from as it appeals the decisions out of New York and California. Both of those cases are pending in federal appeals courts, after the US Supreme Court last month declined the administration's request to have its appeal of the California decision go straight to the high court.

Justice Department spokesman Devin O'Malley said in a statement that officials "welcome the good news" out of Maryland.

"Today’s decision also highlights a serious problem with the disturbing growth in the use of nationwide injunctions, which causes the Maryland court’s correct judgment in favor of the government to be undermined by the overbroad injunctions that have been entered by courts in other states," O'Malley said.

Trump tweeted about the decision on Tuesday morning. He included the following line in quotation marks, "President Trump has the right to end DACA," appearing to attribute it to Titus, but that line isn't in Titus' opinion. The president blamed former president Barack Obama for failing to reach a permanent fix for the young people who have benefited from DACA, and said that he is "waiting for the Dems" to negotiate with his administration for a solution but "they are running for the hills."