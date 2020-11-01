The Texas Supreme Court Won’t Toss Out 100,000 Drive-Thru Votes In The State’s Most Populous County, But A Federal Case Is Pending

WASHINGTON — The Texas Supreme Court on Sunday rejected an effort by Republicans in the state to halt drive-thru voting and invalidate more than 100,000 ballots already cast in the state's most populous county, Harris County.

The court’s one-line order doesn’t end the fight over Harris County’s efforts to expand the ways that residents can vote during the coronavirus pandemic — the challengers, a group of Republican state lawmakers and registered Republican voters, still have a lawsuit pending in federal court seeking to get the ballots tossed out. The judge in that case has set a hearing for Monday.

There are ten drive-thru voting sites in Harris County, which covers Houston, and each is next to a standard indoor polling location, according to the county's court papers. Early voting began on Oct. 13, and as of Oct. 29, more than 117,000 county residents had voted at a drive-thru site; county clerk Chris Hollins estimated that more than 135,000 people would cast ballots at one of these sites through Election Day.

The Republican challengers had tried before to stop drive-thru voting in Harris County, filing a petition with the Texas Supreme Court in mid-October; the court rejected that effort as well. This go-around, they argued that the drive-thru voting sites were prohibited by state election law.



The county had argued that state law explicitly allowed polling sites to be located "in a movable structure," and that the metal-framed tents that the county was using to accomodate voters in their cars to vote satisfied the law's requirements. They included photographs in their brief that showed voters sitting in their cars in lines waiting to vote and cars pulling up to large white tents where people could cast ballots.