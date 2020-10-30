Texans Don’t Have To Wear A Mask At The Polls, A Federal Appeals Court Ruled

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court ruled on Friday that Texans will not be required to wear a mask to vote or to work at a polling location if they don’t want to.



The US Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit granted Texas’s request to block an injunction entered by a federal judge in San Antonio who had ruled that the state's mask exemption for polling sites imposed a “discriminatory burden” on the voting rights of Black and Latino voters.

Nearly every state will allow people to cast ballots in person even if they refuse to wear a mask, according to a nationwide survey of state practices by BuzzFeed News, but voting rights groups and Texas voters took Texas to court for explicitly carving out polling locations from the state's mask rules.



The appeals court found that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Secretary of State Ruth Hughs were likely to win their argument that the lower court judge had "improperly altered election rules on the eve of the election."

"[T]he Governor and Sectary’s unrebutted evidence establishes that changing the election rules in the midst of voting would create disparate treatment of voters, and significant confusion and difficulty for voters and poll workers," the three-judge panel wrote.