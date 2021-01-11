The Supreme Court Refused To Interfere In The Election Before Biden Is Sworn In

WASHINGTON — The US Supreme Court on Monday once again refused to interfere with President-elect Joe Biden’s win, rejecting efforts by President Donald Trump and his allies to get the justices to reconsider another round of failed election challenges before Biden is sworn in next week.

Less than a week after Trump supporters launched a violent attack on the US Capitol fueled by false voter fraud conspiracy theories that Trump and his supporters have pushed in court over the past two months, the Supreme Court rebuffed requests to immediately hear eight cases challenging Biden’s wins in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The court on Monday didn’t rule on the merits of the latest batch of election cases to come up, but the justices’ refusal to consider them before Biden is sworn in shuts down any delusional hope Trump may have had that the court would step in at the last minute to hand him a second term.

The one-sentence orders didn’t include any other information. The court generally doesn’t provide a breakdown of how each of the justices vote on these types of motions, but the orders didn’t note that any justice dissented.

“The motions of petitioners to expedite consideration of the petitions for writs of certiorari are denied,” the orders stated.