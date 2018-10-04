Retired US Supreme Court justice John Paul Stevens said Thursday that he no longer supports Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the high court, and he called on senators to pay attention to criticism of Kavanaugh’s testimony last week “for the good of the court.”

The 98-year-old former justice — who was appointed by former Republican president Gerald Ford — said he thought there was “merit” to the criticism that Kavanaugh’s remarks before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27, which featured attacks on Senate Democrats, left-wing groups, and “the Clintons,” showed Kavanaugh harbored potential political bias. Stevens’ comments were first reported by the Palm Beach Post.

Stevens said he previously thought that Kavanaugh was qualified to sit on the Supreme Court, but now felt differently.

“I’ve changed my views for reasons that have really no relationship to his intellectual ability or his record as a federal judge. He’s a fine federal judge and he should have been confirmed when he was nominated. But I think that his performance during the hearings caused me to change my mind,” Stevens said at an event in Boca Raton, Florida, Thursday.



Stevens said he found critics persuasive who argued that Kavanaugh may have demonstrated a potential bias against enough potential litigants who appear before the Supreme Court “that he would not be able to perform his full responsibility.”

“I think there’s merit in that criticism and that the senators should really pay attention to it for the good of the court. It’s not healthy to get a new justice who can only do a part-time job,” Stevens said.

Stevens didn’t directly address the accusations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted women several decades ago when he was in high school and college. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.



The event was sponsored by the Institute for Learning in Retirement and broadcast by C-SPAN.

