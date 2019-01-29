Roger Stone Pleads Not Guilty To Charges Brought By Special Counsel Robert Mueller

WASHINGTON – Roger Stone, through his lawyer, pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller that he lied to Congress about his contacts with WikiLeaks and tried to convince an associate to lie as well.

Stone, a longtime adviser to President Donald Trump, is facing a seven-count indictment, with the most serious offense — witness tampering — carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He was arrested on Jan. 25 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and released on a $250,000 bond after making his first court appearance there. Tuesday marked Stone's formal arraignment in federal court in Washington, DC, where his case will proceed going forward.

Prosecutors from the special counsel's office and the US attorney's office in Washington are jointly handling the case. They did not ask for any change in Stone's release conditions as the case proceeds, which means Stone will be released pending his trial. He was ordered not to contact any witnesses in the case, and will not be allowed to have a passport. He'll be limited to traveling to Manhattan and a few other areas in New York, southern Florida, DC, and northern Virginia.

Stone, wearing a navy shirt, dark blue tie, and light blue pocket square, spoke little during the arraignment. His lawyer Robert Buschel entered the plea of "not guilty" on his behalf.

Prosecutor Michael Marando from the US attorney's office in Washington told the judge that the government and Stone's lawyers agreed to designate the case as "complex," which means it won't move as quickly to a trial as a regular criminal matter.

Stone is charged with one count of obstructing Congress, five counts of making false statements to Congress, and one count of witness tampering. Speaking to reporters Friday after a dramatic exit from the Fort Lauderdale courthouse that featured Stone making the double-peace sign gesture à la former president Richard Nixon, Stone said he planned to plead not guilty.