WASHINGTON – A federal judge has barred Roger Stone from speaking publicly about his case or special counsel Robert Mueller after he posted a photo of the judge on Instagram next to what appeared to be crosshairs.

Stone will remain free pending his trial, but US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson warned that any violation of her new gag order would land Stone behind bars. Stone was getting a second chance, the judge said, but unlike in baseball, there would not be a third one. Stone will be allowed to solicit donations for his legal defense fund and assert that he's innocent, but that's it, the judge said.

"The privilege, the liberty he was afforded was promptly abused," Jackson said as she announced her decision from the bench. "If the conduct of the past weekend is what Mr. Stone would call judicious, it would be foolhardy for the court to take no action and learn what injudicious looks like.”

Jackson barred Stone from speaking publicly about his case, the investigation against him, and any participants in that investigation — a category that would include Mueller and his office. She had previously only blocked him from speaking to reporters outside the federal courthouse in Washington.

The judge issued the new gag order after Stone took the stand Thursday to apologize for the post and defend himself. He repeatedly used the words "stupid" and "egregious" to describe his decision to post the photo and said it was the result of the "extreme stress" he was under. But he also continued to insist he didn't see the image in the photo as crosshairs at the time he posted it — he said it was the logo of an organization that had posted the image, and he thought it was an occult or Celtic symbol.

"I am kicking myself over my own stupidity, but not more than my wife is kicking me," Stone said. "This is just a stupid lapse of judgment."

Jackson appeared unmoved by Stone's contrition, saying his apology “rings quite hollow.” When Stone's lawyer Bruce Rogow said that Stone's behavior was "indefensible," she replied: "I agree with you there."

Stone said he did not choose the image of the judge that he posted, but struggled to remember who did. He said he had five or six volunteers working for him but that he couldn't remember who found the image, how he got it — he said it might have been texted or emailed, or saved on his phone by someone with access — or who he was with when he posted it. Asked by Assistant US Attorney Jonathan Kravis if he still had the messages saved on his phone that would reveal who gave him the photo, Stone said he'd deleted pictures of the judge to avoid making the same mistake. (Stone's case is being handled jointly by the US attorney's office in Washington and Mueller's office.)

Jackson was incredulous at Stone's revelation there were multiple photos of her available to him at the time: "You had a choice?"

She questioned whether Stone's apologies could be believed when he continued to do interviews and use language similar to what he included in the Instagram post after his lawyers filed a written apology with the court earlier this week — for instance, referring to Jackson as an "Obama-appointed" judge. Stone said he was responding to what he saw as distortions in the press of what he had posted, and that he didn't have "malicious intent."