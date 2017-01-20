More Than 200 People Arrested At Trump Inauguration Protests

In a briefing on Friday, Newsham said "a little over 90 arrests" had been made so far during clashes between demonstrators and police.

He specified that all those arrested were from "one group," which was a "very small percentage of the number of folks who came here to peacefully protest."

"Unfortunately we have a small group that wanted to disrupt the inauguration and caused significant damage in a number of blocks in our city," Newsham said. "It was disappointing to us that it happened."