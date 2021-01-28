WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Washington on Thursday ordered Richard Barnett — the Arkansas man photographed sitting with his foot up in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6 insurrection — held in jail while his case goes forward, practically spitting out the words in anger as she announced her decision from the bench.

"His entitled behavior ... shows a total disregard for the law and for officials' directives," US District Chief Judge Beryl Howell said. "A total disregard for the US Constitution."

Prosecutors had appealed to Howell after a federal magistrate judge in Arkansas on Jan. 15 denied their request to keep Barnett in custody pending trial and ordered house arrest instead. Howell said Thursday that the crimes Barnett was charged with were "too benign" on their face to capture the scope of what he and others charged with participating in the insurrection did on Jan. 6. Barnett is facing one felony count of bringing a dangerous weapon into the Capitol — a stun device shaped like a walking stick — as well as two misdemeanor counts for violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and theft of government property; he was photographed outside the Capitol holding up an envelope that he said he had taken from Pelosi's office.

"What happened on that day is criminal activity that is destined to go down in the history books of this country," Howell said. "This was not a peaceful protest. Hundreds of people came to Washington, DC, to disrupt the transition of power and to thwart Congress, a branch of the federal government, in carrying out its duties, in fulfilling its constitutional task of officially certifying the votes of the Electoral College."

Howell said that DC residents were still living with the "consequences" of the assault on the Capitol, noting the deployment of the National Guard leading up to President Joe Biden's inauguration. The evidence against Barnett was "overwhelming," she said, describing how he "strutted" into Pelosi's office and "felt so entitled he put his feet on the desk" and took her mail. Howell is no stranger to the Capitol — years before becoming a federal judge in 2010, she spent a decade working for the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"Brazen, entitled, dangerous," the judge said of Barnett.