Republicans Are Moving Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Nomination Faster Than Any Supreme Court Nominee Since 1975

WASHINGTON — Republicans are setting the fastest Supreme Court nomination timeline in nearly five decades as they rush to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett with just five weeks until the election.

Multiple polls have shown that a majority of Americans believe the winner of the Nov. 3 election should fill the late justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court. But Republicans have said they will vote this year on Barrett’s nomination, regardless of whether President Donald Trump wins, and after they blocked then-president Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee in 2016 because it was an election year. Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham has scheduled Barrett’s confirmation hearing to start on Oct. 12, just 16 days after President Donald Trump announced her nomination on Saturday.

Defending the speedy timeline, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans say history is on their side, pointing to examples of justices who went from a nomination announcement to a Senate hearing in a two-week time frame. But that data skips over 45 years of recent history, going back to an era when Supreme Court nominations weren’t the fierce partisan fights that they are now.

Since the 1980s and the political battles over then-president Ronald Reagan’s Supreme Court picks, it’s taken nominees at least a month to get to a hearing before the Senate after being nominated, and it’s often taken much longer.

It took 57 days for Trump’s last Supreme Court nominee, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, to appear for his first confirmation hearing after being announced at the White House; his nomination was briefly held up over sexual assault allegations from his high school days, which he denied during a quickly scheduled second hearing. Justice Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s first nominee, had his hearing 48 days after his White House reveal. Ginsburg’s nomination moved more quickly, but it still took 36 days for her to have a hearing before the Senate after then-president Bill Clinton announced her nomination in June 1993.

Trump announced Barrett’s nomination at the White House just over a week after Ginsburg died. The president has said that he’s pushing Barrett’s nomination in the hopes of getting her seated before the Nov. 3 election, saying he’ll need a broader conservative majority on the Supreme Court if it plays a role in deciding the election’s outcome. The courts are already considering dozens of cases related to mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic and Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee are fighting multiple legal battles to limit remote voting.

Democrats are furious. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer released a statement on Saturday accusing Republicans of “shamelessly rushing” to fill Ginsburg’s seat and ignoring the late justice’s wish that she not be replaced until after the election.

“This reprehensible power grab is a cynical attack on the legitimacy of the Court,” Schumer said.

Responding to criticism about the timeline for Barrett’s confirmation proceedings, McConnell’s office put out a fact sheet identifying eight justices who went from a presidential announcement to a Senate hearing in two weeks or less. Those justices were all confirmed between 1962 and 1975.

“There's nothing inappropriate about filling this vacancy. Many Supreme Court vacancies have been dealt with in a shorter time frame than the time frame between now and the election or the time frame between now and the end of this Senate, which is at the end of this calendar year,” McConnell told Fox News. “They don't like what happened. I understand that.”