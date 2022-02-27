The First Jan. 6 Trial Starts Tomorrow. Here’s What You Need To Know.

But in other ways, Reffitt is an outlier. He’s one of only a handful of Jan. 6 defendants charged with having a firearm on the grounds, a key part of his case that could affect how the jury understands the stakes of his presence at the Capitol versus others charged with joining the attack unarmed or wielding less obviously lethal weapons. The allegation that he threatened his family to obstruct the investigation is also unusual. The government is expected to bring up Reffitt’s connection to a local militia associated with the anti-government Three Percenters movement, another element that’s less common, although not unheard of, in these cases.

And unlike the vast majority of defendants, Reffitt isn’t accused of actually going inside the Capitol. That’s been a big dividing line between which of the thousands of people who stormed the complex have been charged and which of them haven’t.

But before jurors hear anything about Reffitt or the riot, they have to be seated. A small but growing number of Jan. 6 defendants, including Reffitt, have challenged holding trials in DC, citing the high proportion of registered Democrats and a pair of recent surveys, one organized by the federal public defender office, tracking how residents have consumed information about the insurrection and what opinions they already have about it. Judges have rejected these challenges so far.

The DC federal court has a long history of managing high-profile cases. But so much about the Jan. 6 investigation is unprecedented — the size and scope of it, how the Justice Department has applied various charges to try to hold individuals accountable for a collective attack on the Capitol, and the fact that it involved the first interruption to the peaceful transfer of power in US history.

Reffitt’s lawyer William Welch III and the prosecutors leading the case — Assistant US Attorneys Jeffrey Nestler and Risa Berkower — have prepared questions for prospective jurors aimed at understanding what they already know about Jan. 6, where they get their news and information from, and whether they or members of their close family have political views that could affect their ability to be fair.

There are trial dates on the calendar in more than four dozen cases, some featuring multiple defendants, including members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys extremist groups. Over the past year, prosecutors — sometimes with support from defendants and sometimes not — have asked for delays to the typical trial deadlines, citing the complexity of the investigation and challenges in collecting evidence and making it available to defense lawyers and their clients. Judges have approved these requests. The pandemic also has caused scheduling delays, since courthouse distancing rules limit how many trials they can hold.

Reffitt’s trial before US District Judge Dabney Friedrich is expected to last about a week. Judges have tried to prioritize scheduling trials for defendants who, like Reffitt, have been held in jail since their arrest. A relatively small proportion of people charged in the insurrection have been kept behind bars, with prosecutors arguing that they continued to pose a danger to others or of interfering with the investigation. The majority of defendants in pretrial detention are charged with violence against police, conspiracy, or weapons offenses.