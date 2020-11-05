Trump Cannot Just “Go” To The Supreme Court To Fight Election Results. Here’s What Would Need To Happen To End Up There.

It took a month for Bush v. Gore to make its way through lower courts and reach the justices in 2000.

WASHINGTON — In the early hours of Wednesday, with many states still going through the lawful process of tallying votes, President Donald Trump declared: “We will be going to the Supreme Court.” That’s not how the courts work, though. With rare exceptions that don’t apply to the election, no one can simply bring a case to the US Supreme Court. Trump’s rhetoric created an appearance of legal uncertainty around the election results that doesn’t exist yet — by Wednesday evening, there were a handful of lawsuits pending, but none involved the kind of consequential fights over final vote tallies that would decide the outcome of the race. That could change, of course. Trump’s campaign said they’ll seek a recount in Wisconsin after former vice president Joe Biden was declared the winner, and could try to go to court to challenge the results if he still lost after that. Decision Desk HQ called Wisconsin for Biden outright on Wednesday. There’s already a case pending before the Supreme Court about whether Pennsylvania can count absentee ballots that arrive between Nov. 4 and Nov. 6, but that would only be a vehicle for deciding the election if the race came down to Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes — and if those as-yet-unknown number of post–Election Day ballots would change the outcome.



Regardless of whether the Trump campaign’s lawsuits succeed in stopping any ballots from being counted, they’ve underscored Trump and his campaign’s efforts to falsely question the lawfulness of ballot counting that extends beyond Election Day — something that happens in every election. On Wednesday, dozens of Michigan residents tried to disrupt ballot counting at a site in Detroit, spurred by fake information that spread online of widespread fraud. Trump’s campaign filed five new legal actions on Wednesday. Two are aimed at halting ballot counting in Michigan and Pennsylvania on the grounds that the Trump campaign and Republicans haven’t gotten as much access to observe the process as they argue they’re entitled to under the law; in the Pennsylvania case, the campaign lost the first round before a judge in Philadelphia. On Election Day, the Trump campaign unsuccessfully asked the Nevada Supreme Court to stop ballot counting in Clark County on the grounds that they weren’t being given access to observe the process. Another Trump campaign lawsuit filed Wednesday accuses Pennsylvania of giving certain first-time voters too much time to comply with an ID requirement (the campaign said they’d filed this case but hadn’t released the court filings by publication time), and the fourth seeks to join the Pennsylvania case already before the Supreme Court. Shortly before publication time on Wednesday night, the campaign filed a new lawsuit in Chatham County, Georgia, but it wasn't an effort to halt ballot counting — the campaign alleged it received information that absentee ballots that arrived after the state's Election Day deadline might be improperly mingled with valid ballots, and asked the judge to enter an order making sure none were counted.

