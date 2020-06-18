Police Pulled Over Two Black Men For Having An Air Freshener In Their Car. A Court Ruled The Stop Was Legitimate.

Still image from police body camera footage after Napoleon Jackson and Kittrell Freeman were pulled over in Chicago in September 2018 because of a hanging air freshener.

WASHINGTON — In September 2018, Napoleon Jackson was driving a car in the southside of Chicago. Kittrell Freeman sat in the front passenger seat. A police officer pulled Jackson over, and a later search of the car revealed a loaded rifle and two handguns.

But the officer didn’t know there were guns in the car when she stopped Jackson. She did know that the car wasn’t stolen; she’d run a license plate check after Jackson first passed her on the street. Why did she pull him over? She’d seen a tree-shaped air freshener dangling from the rearview mirror.

Jackson and Freeman faced federal gun charges — they each had previous felony convictions that made it illegal for them to possess guns. They argued their cases should be tossed out because the air freshener-based stop was unlawful. Jackson was sentenced to nine months in prison. Freeman is serving five years. On Wednesday, a federal appeals court ruled the presence of the air freshener alone was enough to justify the stop. Chicago’s municipal code prohibits objects that obstruct the windshield, and the officer had “reasonable suspicion” to think Jackson’s air freshener violated that law, the court found.

Laws that allow police to stop people for relatively minor infractions — especially when the people disproportionately affected are Black — are under scrutiny again after George Floyd was killed in police custody in Minneapolis last month. Police officers had arrested Floyd, a Black man, after he was accused of trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a store. When Floyd resisted, an officer used a knee chokehold to hold him on the ground for nearly nine minutes and Floyd died.

The 7th Circuit’s decision was the latest in a long line of cases involving police stops and air fresheners. Laws that prohibit anything that obstructs the view of a driver, similar to the one in Chicago, are common across the United States. Defendants like Jackson and Freeman who ended up facing far more serious criminal charges after being stopped because of an air freshener have raised challenges to these police encounters in state and federal courts, with mixed success.

Research by the Stanford Open Policing Project found that Black and Hispanic drivers nationwide are stopped by police and have their cars searched at higher rates than white drivers. A study released by the ACLU of Illinois in 2019 found that Black and Hispanic drivers who were stopped were asked to consent to searches at higher rates than white drivers, even though data showed they weren’t any more likely to have contraband in their cars. Other studies have found racial disparities specifically in traffic stops for minor, “non-moving” violations, a category that would likely include windshield obstructions.

Courts previously have accepted arguments that police used the presence of air fresheners as a pretext to stop Black and Hispanic drivers — in 2010, a federal judge in Arkansas ruled that a police officer had engaged in a pattern of racially profiling Hispanic drivers, and noted instances when the officer cited dangling air fresheners as a reason for making traffic stops.

A Minnesota appeals court in 1994 upheld a judge’s order dismissing a case where a police officer said he’d stopped a Black man driving a car at 3 a.m. because of a hanging air freshener. There was no evidence the air freshener was blocking the man’s view, the appeals court found.

“The trial court could legitimately find that in the absence of an objective legal reason, the officer used the mere presence of the air freshener as a pretext to stop Hardy because he was an African-American driving around shopping centers in the middle of the night,” a Minnesota appeals judge wrote at the time.