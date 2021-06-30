A Member Of The Alleged Oath Keepers Conspiracy Will Admit To Stashing Guns Outside DC For Jan. 6

WASHINGTON — A member of the alleged Oath Keepers conspiracy who cut a deal with prosecutors will admit he stashed guns at a Virginia hotel as part of preparations for demonstrations at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Mark Grods is set to plead guilty on Wednesday afternoon to two felony counts for conspiracy and obstructing Congress. Grods will confirm the government’s long-standing allegation that members of the Oath Keepers who came to Washington, DC, to oppose Congress’s certification of the election were prepared for violence and arranged to store firearms outside of the city that could be brought in on short notice.

Grods agreed to cooperate with investigators as part of his plea deal, and prosecutors asked a judge earlier this week to keep his case under seal while he worked with the government, including testifying for the grand jury. The charges and confirmation of his cooperation were unsealed Wednesday morning; he’s set to appear before a judge later in the day to formally enter a guilty plea.

Grods is the third person with ties to the Oath Keepers, a far-right militant group, to plead guilty in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the second person to do so who is part of the conspiracy case. A week ago, Graydon Young pleaded guilty to conspiracy and also agreed to cooperate as part of his deal with the government. Unlike Grods, Young had been publicly identified before as part of the Oath Keepers investigation.

The charges against Grods tie together a number of key elements of the alleged Oath Keepers conspiracy that prosecutors laid out in previous court filings. Aside from confirming that at least one member of the group arranged to store guns at a hotel in Virginia, Grods was part of a contingent that rode golf carts to the Capitol, and he later moved on foot toward the Capitol as part of a “stack” of people outfitted in helmets and other tactical gear.

Grods entered the Capitol carrying a “large stick,” according to the government, and was later instructed by an unidentified person to destroy evidence of messages they’d exchanged using the Signal app.

Grods’ charging papers don’t name the other defendants charged in the Oath Keepers conspiracy case so far, but they do include a number of overlapping details that make the connection clear. Grods was part of a Signal chat group called “DC OP: Jan 6 21” and participated in a Dec. 31, 2020, virtual conference called “SE leaders dc 1/6/21 op call,” both of which are referenced in the indictment against the other defendants publicly charged in the Oath Keepers conspiracy.